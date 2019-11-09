4 things that must happen at Full Gear

J.M. Carpenter FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 09 Nov 2019, 19:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

AEW needs to make an impact.

Tonight is the biggest night for All Elite Wrestling since the company's premier on TNT in October, as it will hold its first pay per view event of the Dynamite era. The company has been on a role, but with ratings faltering the past two weeks, it should try to make a big impact tonight, and set the stage for things to come in 2020.

There are eight matches on the card, though not all have high stakes. For example, Joey Janela vs. Shawn Spears seems random, and Riho's title match was thrown together at the last minute. It's certain she will retain.

Yet, four matches mean a lot, and if AEW is smart, they should take pains to ensure the right outcomes in all of them.

#1 SCU retains the AEW Tag Team Championship

To be honest, I don't see SCU as being long term champions, but more on that in a moment. Transitional or not, though, it would look very bad for the inaugural champions to drop the titles on their first defense. If AEW wants its championships to mean something, it will avoid that in all but the most extraordinary circumstances.

Some people believe that the manner in which AEW defeated the Lucha Bros in the finals of the tag team tournament on Dynamite a couple of weeks ago, with a sudden, fluke pin, means that they will lose the titles back to them. I disagree and either way, that would be a bad move.

This match should be one of the hot ones on the night and it will probably open the main show. Private Party will probably take the pin from SCU here, which is honestly the right call. If AEW is smart, SCU will have a much bigger threat on the horizon soon.

1 / 3 NEXT