5 AEW Stars fans would love to see showcased at Fight for the Fallen

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
149   //    03 Jul 2019, 04:39 IST

Fight for the Fallen
Fight for the Fallen

Despite being just days removed from Fyter Fest, we are just weeks away from Fight for the Fallen in Jacksonville, and despite only 4 matches on the card so far, it looks like it's going to be great. Unlike the past 2 shows, it looks like we'll see plenty of singles matches, and given the star power that will be on hand, this one will be just as good, if not better than Fyter Fest.

The company still may be quite new, but they've got a fantastic roster, and in order to not over-expose anyone, fans would love to see some new talent showcased at this show.

So without further ado, sit back and read along as we look to July 13th and AEW's third show: Fight for the Fallen and talk about 5 new faces fans would love to see showcased on that night.

#5 Bea Priestley

Bea Priestl
Bea Priestly

Just two shows in, AEW looks to have brought together a very solid women's division, but one star whom fans have not yet seen is New Zealand's, Bea Priestley. She's currently doing incredible work in Stardom over in Japan, and while she isn't a big name among the casual fanbase, it will only take one night for her to win you over.

Fyter Fest seemed like the best place to debut her, as her Mortal Kombat inspirations would have gone over well, but overall, she'll win the crowd over no matter what. Playing a gritty babyface or a cocky heel, Priestley excels in either role and with so many potential opponents for her to face, she'll be a force to be reckoned with.

We'll talk about another top female later on in this piece, and it makes sense for both women to feature against each other on this night, as it will truly show just how deep AEW's roster truly is.

