5 AEW wrestlers who could become mainstream stars

All Elite Wrestling has already introduced us to several world class wrestlers.

The question is - just how far can their momentum take them?

A star beyond the ring

All Elite Wrestling may only be just over one year old, but that doesn't mean they haven't already done a great job of building a strong and efficient reputation for themselves.

They are quite clearly the number two force in professional wrestling, and it didn't exactly take them all too long to get to that point. With an average of around 700,000-800,000 watching Dynamite every single week, they've got a great platform to build on as we look ahead to the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

One thing we think AEW has great potential with is the mainstream media. WWE has clearly had quite a bit of success in that department over the years, and we wouldn't be at all shocked to see a few members of the All Elite roster break out beyond professional wrestling.

#5 Britt Baker

She's one of the best

She was a decent babyface but ever since she's turned heel, Britt Baker has been really thriving in All Elite Wrestling. In addition to having a great look with fantastic in-ring abilities, the character side of things is starting to help Britt become one of the most well-rounded performers on the entire AEW roster.

We could easily see her taking up another career alongside wrestling, potentially even in the world of acting. We already know how good she is in the ring, so why not test her skills in Hollywood?

Out of all the female stars in AEW, she certainly seems to be leading the way in this department. Of course, Awesome Kong has already made a name for herself in that area, but we believe Baker could reach heights that we've never really seen before - aside from someone like Stacy Keibler.

Long story short - she's really good, and everyone should know that by now.

