5 All Elite Wrestling Matches We'd Love to see at AEW: Full Gear

Nathan Smith 02 Sep 2019

All Elite Wrestling have been making history quite a lot over the past year, and now that TV is the next step, we begin the build until AEW: Full Gear from Baltimore, Maryland on November the 9th. We've already seen the first AEW World Champion crowned, and on October 2, we'll see the first Women's Champion crowned, so by the time Full Gear comes around, AEW will be in full swing, so it's the next big challenge for them.

The build will be much easier this time around given weekly TV will be on for a month before this event and given how few PPV's the company will reportedly run, they need to pull out some big matches. While we can predict the full card closer to the date, we can think of a few big-time matches we'd love to see on the show, and here are 5 of them.

#5 LAX vs. Lucha Bros - Final match in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament

The duo of Santana and Ortiz made their surprise debut in All Elite Wrestling at All Out, by attacking The Lucha Bros and The Young Bucks following their amazing effort in the Escalara De La Meurte. While they will meet regardless in the future, putting them in a high-stakes bout early on makes complete sense, and given their past meetings, we know it would steal the show no matter the rest of the card.

In similar fashion to their rivalry with The Young Bucks, LAX provide Pentagon and Fenix with athletic opponents they can fly around with, but they can both work several different styles. While LAX are the newest team to the company, their debut came in a huge moment, proving that AEW think very highly of them, and it shouldn't surprise anyone to see them in this spot come November 9.

