5 Arcade Wrestling games that you should play during the COVID-19 lockdown

Wrestling games are fun to play. One can formulate a dream match, create a superstar and win championships, etc. These days, wrestling games feature an extensive roster that keeps gamers engaged for hours and hours. But at times, we want something different, something out of the box, something that resembles wrestling but is not exactly wrestling. Enter- Arcade Wrestling video games.

2K Games surprised gamers when they announced that they wouldn't be releasing WWE 2K21 after the disastrous 2K20.

Instead of 2K21, they would be releasing a game called WWE 2K Battlegrounds this fall. They released a trailer for that game, and fans have already started calling it All-Stars 2. This could be a fun arcade wrestling game if they include the right elements like an innovative story mode, an impressive creation suite, etc.

To celebrate the announcement of this arcade-style wrestling game, I present to you the list of five arcade wrestling games that you can play during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown period.

Five wrestling games to play during the COVID-19 lockdown:

#1: Galactic Wrestling: Featuring Ultimate Muscle

CRAZY ANIME STYLE ACTION+ARCADE WRESTLING= THIS GAME

Galactic Wrestling: Featuring Ultimate Muscle is an amazing experience for both wrestling and anime fans.

The game features larger than life characters from Kinnikuman (Ultimate Muscle) and also includes King Muscle, Kid Muscle, Terryman, Kevin Mask, etc. Each character has three special moves with amazing animation (one of them is a kick that takes the opponent to outer space).

There is a tournament mode, a mask hunt mode and many unlockable characters. The only aspect that is missing from this game is a story mode. But even without a story mode, this game is worth a try. If you're not down with that, then I should tell you that there is a character called Dik Dik Van Dik.

#2: Def Jam Fight For NY

MAMA SAID KNOCK YOU OUT!

If you ask me to name a fighting game with fabulous controls, amazing story mode, realistic environmental grapples and a superb soundtrack, I would say Def Jam : Fight For NY.

It includes all your favourite rappers like Xzibit, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes and Method Man. Snoop Dogg (as Crow) is the main antagonist of the game. (How cool is that?). You can even play as Danny Trejo!

The gameplay is very smooth, and includes fighting styles like Wrestling, Kickboxing, Streetfighting and more.

Let me know your views on this game, once you defeat Snoop Dogg.

#3: WWF Wrestlemania: The Arcade Game

Wrestling Arcade Gaming at its best

If you are a true wrestling fan, you must have played this game somewhere down the line. I remember playing this game when i was a kid, and i still play this game occasionally. The plus point of this game is that it never gets old.

With only eight characters, this game is one of the best wrestling arcade games ever. Each character in the game has a personalised move set and over-the-top animations giving it a mortal kombat like feel.

The only aspect that I don't like about this wrestling game is that it is really tough to play. You need to play two on one to three on one Handicap matches to win a Championship.

Try winning both the Intercontinental and WWF Championship in this game during this lockdown period!

#4: Chikara Action Arcade Wrestling

Mortal Kombat X Lucha Libre

Chikara is an actual wresling promotion founded in 2002 by Mike Quackenbush and Reckless Youth.

The promotion is known for their lucha libre style of wrestling which is very prominent in Mexico. People might not know much about this promotion or Mike Quackenbush but he has gone on to train some of the biggest wrestlers including Aleister Black and Alexa Bliss.

Another aspect that wrestling fans might not know about Chikara is that they have their own game called Chikara Action Arcade Wrestling.

The game features over 30 Chikara wrestlers with unique move sets that include fireballs, a thunderbolt trick and more. The game-play experience is quite different from your regular wrestling games, making this game unique.

You get a task to perform various spots during the match to earn points. The game also includes a perfectly planned creation suite that enables players to make their own larger than life characters.

Overall, the game is enjoyable for both a hardcore wrestling fan and a casual gamer.

#5: WWE All Stars

The Out of the box WWE game

This is the time when WWE went all out and released an unexpected arcade style wrestling game called All-Stars. The game features wrestlers from the past and the present in an over-the-top cartoonish setting that sets this game apart from any previous game by WWE.

The game features three modes- The Path of Champions, Fantasy Warfare and Exhibition, along with a create-a-wrestler mode.

This game has it all - arcade-style brawling, larger-than-life finishing moves and a story mode (path of champions).

Let's hope that 2K Battlegrounds is able to match with this gem of a game.