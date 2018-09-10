5 Best Wrestling Matches of 1991

Wrestlers like Vader were simply awesome in 1991, putting on outstanding matches that set the standard really high for everyone else...

1991 was an interesting year for wrestling. WWE was fully immersed in Vince McMahon’s cartoon era, with dozens of wrestlers adopting wacky costumes while trying to convince people that they had other ‘regular jobs’ while also wrestling. Of these dozens of gimmicks, the only one that actually survived was the Undertaker, but that was because his gimmick shifted away from being a wrestling mortician years later.

Outside of WWE, there were interesting matches happening that ensured that alternatives existed for Vince’s strange take on pro wrestling. WCW was growing in popularity thanks to a loyal fanbase and intriguing booking. Junior heavyweight/cruiserweight wrestling was growing ever more popular in Japan, with a wide variety of wrestlers turning into top stars as opposed to just ‘mid-carders’.

Finally, tag team wrestling seemed to be a major theme in 1991, as some of the best matches of the year involved teams instead of just singles matches. So which matches were the best in 1991? Let’s start with…

5. The Steiner Brothers vs. Sting & Lex Luger

This is a perfect example of babyface vs. babyface tag team matches working. All four wrestlers involved here were friends, which made this more of a classic ‘who is better’ sort of match without any major ‘heelish’ behavior.

That said, this was a very competitive match with several momentum turns, crazy power moves, and a raucous crowd that loved every moment of it. The drama was palpable from the moment the match started right to the very end.

Although it ended in a dusty finish (which is ironic, given that Dusty Rhodes was doing commentary during the match) it was still a fun match that’s definitely worth watching, especially since it shows how athletic WCW wrestlers were at the time.

