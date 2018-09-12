5 Best Wrestling Matches of 1993

Alex Podgorski

Two legends beating the hell out of each other. That is what 1993 brought us, with this match here and many others as well...

In picking the top five matches of 1993, there were a lot of tough choices that had to be made. There were so many entertaining matches during this calendar year that picking the top five was an incredible challenge. A lot of great matches had to be cut before making the top five, so here are some of the honourable mentions that, while not making the top five, should be watched anyways:

Ric Flair vs. Vader – Starrcade 1993

Part 1:

Part 2:

Flair and Vader, two of the best wrestlers in WCW history, duke it out in a classic NWA-style wrestling match for the world title. Featuring classic match structure and a raucous crowd, this was a fun match to watch.

Shawn Michaels vs. Marty Jannetty: RAW July 19, 1993

HBK had one of the best matches in RAW history, and this was when RAW was less than a year old. This fast-paced match was filled with dramatic hear-falls, excellent chain grappling, and a bunch of surprises and unexpected twists that kept the live audience cheering throughout.

Other classics that just missed the mark here include Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect at King of the Ring 1993; Vader vs. Sting at Superbrawl III; a classic battle between Masa Chono and the Great Muta; Rey Mysterio’s first 5-star match in AAA; and a ‘Rage in a Cage’ match in Smokey Mountain Wrestling (SMW).

Although all of the matches mentioned so far were great, the five top matches discussed below were so good that they deserve to be immortalized in this as the top five best matches of 1993…

#5. Mitsuharu Misawa & Kenta Kobashi vs. The Holy Demon Army – December 3, 1993

Mitsuharu Misawa, Kenta Kobashi, Toshiaki Kawada, and Akira Taue. Together, these four men became known as the ‘Four Pillars of Heaven’, owing to the absolute classics they put on with each other. Each time they stepped into the ring, it was something special, whether in singles matches or in tag bouts.

This mesmerizing affair is no different, as fans get treated to classic wrestling psychology that’s almost non-existent these days. There’s no flashy entrances, no over-the-top promos, no crazy aesthetics and no crazy and meaningless ‘big spots’. It’s just pure wrestling, complete with clever and deep psychology and immersive storytelling.

The only real story you need to understand here is: two teams face each other to determine which is better.” That’s it. Everything else is left to the wrestlers to show in the ring, and they do an absolutely masterful job of doing so.

As a final note, this match is the perfect demonstration of ‘realistic selling’. Kawada’s knee is hurt in this match, which becomes a focal point of the match. This makes the match feel smart and logical, with things laid out in a way that makes sense and helps you understand the match without understanding Japanese.

