5 Biggest news stories from AEW Dynamite (February 5, 2019)

Cody Rhodes is one of the most passionate babyfaces of our generation!

From Jon Moxley jamming car keys in Santana's eye to Cody receiving 10 lashes from MJF at the end of the night, this week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured some contrasting moments.

Last night's show was engaging from start to finish and the final segment of the night was probably one of the best moments that have been aired on AEW Dynamite so far.

What were your thoughts on this episode? How did NXT fare against AEW in terms of quality this week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here are the 5 Biggest News Stories from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite (February 5, 2020).

#5: Jon Moxley took an "eye for an eye" in the most literal way possible

Moxley getting his revenge! Eye for an eye 👀#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nMl7ACGMWg — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) February 6, 2020

At the beginning of the episode, Jon Moxley faced Ortiz of The Inner Circle in singles competition.

As expected, Moxley triumphed past his opponent in the end, but the commentary team along with Chris Jericho did a great job at putting Ortiz over as a credible threat.

However, it was after the match where Moxley would grab the Ford GT's keys to get some revenge against The Inner Circle for what they did to his eye a few weeks ago.

Santana would become the victim here, as Moxley proceeded to "stab" the former in his eye. Moxley escaped as The Inner Circle entered the ring too late.

This was a great segment that reminded everyone that Jon Moxley isn't exactly a clean-cut babyface at the end of the day.

He put literal meaning behind the phrase "an eye for an eye", and that not only provides Moxley with a short-term victory in terms of the huge odds stacked against him, it also gives Santana an opportunity to showcase his best attributes as a singles competitor next week.

