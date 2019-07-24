5 major changes AEW must make before launching their TV show this October

Jon Moxley is one of AEW's biggest signings and debuted at Double or Nothing earlier this year.

All Elite Wrestling has only been around for less than a year now, but the new promotion has certainly made some serious waves since arriving on the scene.

Earlier today, the company founded by Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks revealed that the promotion will be launching their very own TV show, which will begin airing on October 2.

And though this is a huge step for the new company which has received rave reviews so far, some things need to be addressed before that date.

Here are five major changes that All Elite Wrestling should definitely look at making before they launch their TV show this October.

#5: What is PAC doing?

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion appeared at AEW's launch this past January.

When AEW launched in January this year with a huge press conference, it was the recently released WWE Superstar Neville who made the biggest impact. Under his old name PAC, the former Cruiserweight Champion put everyone on alert, and after a messy departure from McMahon's company, fans were excited to see what was going to happen.

However, despite being advertised for events, PAC is yet to compete for AEW and very little has been mentioned since then about his future. This hasn't stopped fans from asking about what PAC is going to be doing with the company, though many feel that it's time the new promotion gave some answers.

Though this could be part of some long storyline which will help build up the Geordie wrestler's mystique, AEW could definitely do with giving the fans some idea about what they have planned for PAC, who everyone knows is far too talented a star to go to waste.

