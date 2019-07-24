AEW News: All Elite Wrestling confirms major details regarding television schedule

It's happening!

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling has finally announced their new weekly television series coming to the TNT Network in October - confirming a two-hour weekly live show commencing on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In case you didn't know...

Several months ago, AEW announced that they intended on putting out a weekly live show, before confirming a deal with the Turner networks - marking the first time in over 18 years that a wrestling program has aired on said network.

Thus far, AEW has only run three one-off events - Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest and Fight For The Fallen.

The heart of the matter

The following announcement was made via Twitter and a press release was sent out at the same time with details regarding their weekly show.

The All Elite Era begins TODAY.



10.2.19#AreYouElite pic.twitter.com/6nHMTDaONQ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 24, 2019

TNT also confirmed that it will be a touring brand with the first event taking place in Washington DC from the Capital One Arena.

Tickets go on sale for the event on Monday, July 29th. With the show officially starting at 7:30 pm, it looks like there'll also be 30 mins in which a dark match or some kind of pre-show will take place.

The first live TV event has been confirmed!

What's next?

With AEW set to kick off on Wednesday October 2nd on TNT at 8 pm ET, this places AEW in direct competition with WWE as things stand, as the show clashes with NXT.

AEW's weekly show will run from 8-10 pm ET, while NXT runs from 8-9 pm ET. Sportskeeda will keep you updated on the matter.

