AEW News: All Elite Wrestling confirms major details regarding television schedule
All Elite Wrestling has finally announced their new weekly television series coming to the TNT Network in October - confirming a two-hour weekly live show commencing on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Several months ago, AEW announced that they intended on putting out a weekly live show, before confirming a deal with the Turner networks - marking the first time in over 18 years that a wrestling program has aired on said network.
Thus far, AEW has only run three one-off events - Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest and Fight For The Fallen.
The following announcement was made via Twitter and a press release was sent out at the same time with details regarding their weekly show.
TNT also confirmed that it will be a touring brand with the first event taking place in Washington DC from the Capital One Arena.
Tickets go on sale for the event on Monday, July 29th. With the show officially starting at 7:30 pm, it looks like there'll also be 30 mins in which a dark match or some kind of pre-show will take place.
With AEW set to kick off on Wednesday October 2nd on TNT at 8 pm ET, this places AEW in direct competition with WWE as things stand, as the show clashes with NXT.
AEW's weekly show will run from 8-10 pm ET, while NXT runs from 8-9 pm ET.