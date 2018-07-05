5 Reasons Kenny Omega should sign with the WWE And 5 Why He Should Not

IWGP World champion Kenny Omega is red hot, but would joining the WWE be in his best interests?

Kenny Omega.

You've heard the name, even if you don't watch New Japan Pro Wrestling. One of the most naturally gifted and hard-working athletes in pro wrestling, Omega has turned heads by putting on matches with Rainmaker Okada that are literally off the charts.

Omega's notoriety grew even greater when longtime WWE stalwart John Cena tweeted a picture of Omega. Just a picture, but it was enough to fuel speculation that Omega would be joining WWE and subsequently appear at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

Alas, that was not meant to be. Omega re-signed with NJPW and is now their reigning, undisputed IWGP champion. He still has roughly half a year left on his contract, which of course has given rise to speculation that WWE will seek to acquire him next year when it runs out.

But should Kenny Omega actually make the leap and sign with the WWE, an organization he has been critical of in the past? Or is he better off charting a path that does NOT lead to the largest pro wrestling organization in the world?

Here are five reasons Omega should sign with the WWE, interspersed with five he should not join Vince McMahon's company.

Should Join WWE: It's all about the Benjamins.

Omega does quite well for himself in New Japan, earning over half a million per year (US equivalent.) While this is a lucrative contract, and much higher than many wrestlers earn, it is a drop in the bucket compared to what he could be making in the WWE.

The fact is, WWE is the only promotion that can hand out contracts worth millions of dollars, not to mention merchandising and special appearance fees. Omega could triple or even quadruple his income by signing with WWE.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Should NOT join WWE: Omega's not in it for the money.

It may be shocking to some, but Kenny Omega isn't in wrestling just for a big payday. He considers pro wrestling to be an art form, and himself to be an artist. Therefore, it's much more important for him to be able to craft his matches without overt interference from management than it is to be a millionaire.

Kenny would almost certainly HAVE to change his style at least some to join the WWE, and he prefers working for a company that allows him a lot of creative freedom between the ropes.