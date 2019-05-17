5 Reasons to be excited about All Elite Wrestling's Future on TNT

Nathan Smith

TNT have just announced the return of professional wrestling to their network for the first time since the death of WCW, and after the recent struggles of WWE, it's safe to say that the wrestling world is excited. While we've yet to see a single show from AEW (Double or Nothing is just days away in Vegas), they've clearly put together an amazing group, and with Tony Khan and his team behind the product, they could be genuine competitors in the global wrestling market.

While it's going to be a long road to make a true impact on the global market, AEW have the pieces in place and the talent to become huge, and it all starts with their first show, Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. So without further ado, read along as we look to All Elite Wrestling's deal with TNT and tell you 5 reasons why you should be incredibly excited about the future of Tony Khan's company.

#5 The first major wrestling show on TNT since the death of WCW

There have been many comparisons made between WCW and AEW, but truthfully, the only one that makes sense is now the fact that they were both on TNT, and it's a big statement from the network to bring wrestling back after how poorly the last experiment ended. WCW lasted only 6 years on TNT, but with AEW, there's a much more wrestling-centric backing with Tony Khan, and because of that, TNT has yet again taken a chance on wrestling.

Sure, AEW may never wind up being as big as WCW, or they could be much better, but the simple fact that TNT is back in the wrestling game, should make casual fans and hardcore fans alike very excited. WCW died almost 20 years ago due to poor management and so many other factors, but if AEW can avoid those mistakes, TNT might be carrying the biggest threat to WWE ever, including WCW back in the day, and if they do it right, they'll bring droves of fans to All Elite Wrestling on TNT.

