5 things that might be announced at AEW rally

A big announcement is supposed to be one of the main reasons for the AEW rally tomorrow night

Ever since All Elite Wrestling became a reality over the last few weeks, speculation has run rampant as to who would sign with the company, would they secure a television deal and how much they are able to offer talent in contracts.

One thing that they did mention last week after officially going public by stating the promotion was going forward was that they were having a rally practically across the street from WWE Smackdown in Jacksonville, Florida.

Since Jacksonville is the home base of AEW, it's not surprising that the new promotion would try to piggyback on WWE being in town. Not much is known as to exactly what their special announcement(s) will be at the rally, but there are several possibilities.

Here are some suggestions as to what they may announce during their rally tomorrow night. They could make more than one big announcement, so the following are potential possibilities.

#1 Announcing their potential television deal

The All In Pre-Show 'Zero Hour' aired on WGN America last fall.

When All In was announced, I didn't originally know that a pre-show would air on cable television. Luckily for me and anyone else with WGN America, we were able to watch the pre-show of the event.

It included the 'Over the Budget Battle Royal' eventually won by Flip Gordon as well as a match between SCU members Kazarian and Scorpio Sky against the Briscoes.

Since they already had a brief television deal with WGN America, could they be announcing a television deal with the same network that aired their pre-show? Or will they announce that they have secured a TV deal with a bigger cable network like TNT or TBS like they had rumored to be?

Having a show on either of the networks owned by Turner Broadcasting would harken back to the Monday Night Wars but also bring All Elite Wrestling's Tuesday Night Dynamite into millions of homes weekly.

