5 Women AEW should sign to help its struggling women's division

For the most part, AEW have offered a fantastic alternative over the past 18 months, and while their tag team and men's singles divisions are thriving, the women's division continues to lack behind. It's not for lack of trying, as they've attempted to push several people and give the fans some big moments, but unfortunately, they just currently don't have the star power and talent in the division to elevate it to the level of other companies.

In some parts, the division can be credited for trying new stars and taking chances on people and ideas, but given how great WWE and IMPACT have booked their women's division, it's just weird to see AEW fall behind in this manner. All is not lost, however, as people returning from injuries and travel restrictions will help, but it's clear that AEW need new blood in their division.

While signing new talent alone won't fix all of their problems, it will certainly give them more bodies and talent to give chances too. The following five performers are women who could come in and be stars straight away, helping elevate the AEW Women's division.

Honorable mentions: 'Legit' Leyla Hirsch, Allysin Kay, Elayna Black, Priscilla Kelly, Laynie Luck, Steph De Lander.

#5 AEW should look to sign Killer Kelly

Killer Kelly brings both beauty and power to the squared circle

In wrestling, especially as of late, there are plenty of wrestlers that bring a combat sports background to their character, and while it doesn't work for some, there's no doubting that Portuguese native Killer Kelly does it incredibly well. She wrestles out of Germany, with wXw being her home promotion. Early on in her career, she has found tremendous success, with her biggest career moment coming in an amazing contest with Meiko Satomura in the first round of the 2019 Mae Young Classic.

Despite this, Kelly is no longer with WWE, and when travel restrictions are lifted from the current pandemic, it's safe to say that she will be one of the most sought-after free agents in the wrestling world. Whether Kelly returns to WWE with the NXT UK brand or moves abroad to chase her dreams with IMPACT, Ring of Honor, or AEW, she will be one of the biggest stars in the world in no time, meaning AEW would be wise to bring Kelly in and start marketing her as a star as soon as possible.