7 AEW stars who are married or in a relationship with wrestlers

The AEW roster has some of the most talented pro wrestlers in the world today. The promotion has won the audience on the back of their interesting storylines and jaw-dropping action, earning their talents a huge fan following in return. Viewers are often curious to know more details about their favorite wrestlers, especially those pertaining to their personal lives.

Being a wrestler is a tough job, but finding someone willing to stay with a wrestler appears to be a more difficult task. Thus, it is no surprise that they often tend to find their life partners who belong to the same profession. After all, office romances have the same charm, be it a cubicle or a ring.

Here, we look at some of the top AEW stars who are married or in a relationship with fellow wrestlers. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#7 and #6 Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes (AEW)

Cody Rhodes is arguably the most popular personnel in AEW, both in terms of his in-ring career and backstage role. The top star is married to fellow pro wrestler Brandi Rhodes. The latter has also worked as a model, a television personality, and a businesswoman. Both superstars kickstarted their careers in WWE.

Cody enjoyed a good time in WWE’s developmental territory before being promoted to the main roster, where he performed for nine years. Brandi used to work as a ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles in Florida Championship Wrestling. The future AEW power couple tied the knot in September 2013, and three years later, Cody Rhodes asked for his release from WWE in 2016.

Brandi Rhodes also left WWE shortly afterward. Following that, Cody started competing in the independent circuit while Brandi also began exploring her options as an in-ring performer. After brief stints on a couple of popular wrestling promotions, the two took up a new challenge in All Elite Wrestling.

Cody Rhodes is the EVP, and he cleverly borrowed elements from real life into his on-screen storylines. Brandy Rhodes started making regular appearances alongside her husband and would often help shift the narration in her husband’s favor. The couple shares great chemistry on screen and they delivered several engaging segments on AEW over the course of two years.

In December 2020, Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced on AEW Dynamite that they are expecting their first child. The couple welcomed their daughter Liberty Iris Runnels in June 2021.

#5 Diamante (AEW) and Kiera Hogan

AEW star Diamante confirmed earlier this year that she is in a relationship with fellow wrestler Kiera Hogan. The celebrated LGBTQ power-couple announced their relationship on social media:

“When I’m with you, I act different. In a good way. I smile more and I laugh more. I don’t have to pretend everything is ok when it’s really not. With you, I can drop the fake smile and put on a real one. I don’t feel hurt and alone when I’m with you. You’re easy to talk to, you listen to me, you understand me. I don’t have to worry about holding back with you. I don’t feel self conscious. I don’t ever feel insecure or sad, you show me that you really do care. With you it’s not just an act. You bring out my best self and I really appreciate your company. With you I’m different. With you I’m happy. What I have with you, I don’t want that with anyone else,” read the heart-warming post.

Hogan and Diamante worked together at IMPACT Wrestling before the latter moved onto All Elite Wrestling. Kiera Hogan has been particularly vocal about her sexuality and they enjoy each other's support as well as that of fans.

Hogan has a huge match awaiting her tonight on AEW Rampage as she is set to take on Jade Cargill, which will also be her first match in the company. Will she impress us with her in-ring prowess tonight?

