7 Reasons Keith Lee is the next big thing in WWE

Keith Lee delivers one of his trademark running dropkicks.

When Keith Lee was just a wee lad - yes, he wasn't always a gigantic man - he often watched television with his grandmother. Grandma Lee was an avid pro wrestling fan, enthusiastically cheering for the babyfaces and booing the heels just as hard. Her fandom transferred to her grandson, who began putting on mock pro wrestling matches in his backyard.

Lee excelled in high school as a natural athlete, easily gaining a spot on his school's varsity football team. His size, of course, was quite impressive, but what really blew his coaches away was Keith Lee's ability to move so fantastically well in spite of his build. He was a man whose grace truly belied his bulk.

Keith Lee would go on to play football in college on a full scholarship, but the squared circle of professional wrestling continued to keen its siren's call. Lee succumbed to the passions within, and left college to train as a pro wrestler.

The words 'instant sensation' are bandied about a great deal in sports entertainment, but that is just what Keith was. Fans took an instant liking to Lee, who defies the stereotypical portrayal of a pro wrestler in myriad ways.

Now signed with WWE's developmental brand NXT, Keith Lee is off to a great start with the world's largest sports entertainment promotion. Here are seven reasons Keith Lee might just be the next big thing in WWE.

#1 An instant sensation

Keith Lee prepares to unleash his signature chops.\

There is an aspect to the game of professional wrestling that isn't really something that can be taught in a wrestling school. That aspect is known as 'getting over,' the art of making the crowd care about you as well as resonating with them emotionally.

It's the difference between a man like Goldberg, who got over quite easily, and Eric Watts, who despite many concerted pushes remains a footnote in pro wrestling...despite the face that he was, on a technical level, better than Goldberg.

Keith Lee has no problem getting over whatsoever. He was a 'just add water' sensation in his early matches. In fact, he was so popular in Beyond wrestling that he was cheered relentlessly in spite of being a technical heel.

1 / 7 NEXT