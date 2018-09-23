7 reasons the Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager could change the industry

Wrestling themed cruises are not a new idea. Back in the 1990s, WCW had its moderately successful Bruise Cruise, wherein vacationers could rub shoulders with some of the top talents of the day.

There are a lot of things setting Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager apart, however. One will be the addition of rock bands like Slipknot and Fozzy.

Another important difference; This cruise will have wrestling matches. At first many die-hard wrestling fans were skeptical, but now the card seems to be shaping up to be almost as loaded as All In. If the cruise succeeds and becomes an annual affair, as is Jericho's stated intention, it could have ramifications for all of sports entertainment.

Will Jericho's big gamble pay off? If it does, it could impact all of sports entertainment. Here are seven reasons the Rock n Wrestling Rager may change the industry.

1. Upper tier entertainment venue

Cruises do not come cheap, and while Jericho is offering many payment options it doesn't change the fact that this event is being aimed at people who are at least moderately affluent.

With wrestling often being considered a 'common man's' entertainment, this could change the target demographic that promotions aim for in their productions. Much like MLB and the NFL have developed luxury elements, pro wrestling events could follow suit with their own luxury skyboxes.

