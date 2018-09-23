Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

7 reasons the Chris Jericho Rock N Wrestling Rager could change the industry

Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    23 Sep 2018, 12:39 IST

<p>

Wrestling themed cruises are not a new idea. Back in the 1990s, WCW had its moderately successful Bruise Cruise, wherein vacationers could rub shoulders with some of the top talents of the day.

There are a lot of things setting Chris Jericho's Rock N Wrestling Rager apart, however. One will be the addition of rock bands like Slipknot and Fozzy.

Another important difference; This cruise will have wrestling matches. At first many die-hard wrestling fans were skeptical, but now the card seems to be shaping up to be almost as loaded as All In. If the cruise succeeds and becomes an annual affair, as is Jericho's stated intention, it could have ramifications for all of sports entertainment.

Will Jericho's big gamble pay off? If it does, it could impact all of sports entertainment. Here are seven reasons the Rock n Wrestling Rager may change the industry.

1. Upper tier entertainment venue

<p>

Cruises do not come cheap, and while Jericho is offering many payment options it doesn't change the fact that this event is being aimed at people who are at least moderately affluent.

With wrestling often being considered a 'common man's' entertainment, this could change the target demographic that promotions aim for in their productions. Much like MLB and the NFL have developed luxury elements, pro wrestling events could follow suit with their own luxury skyboxes.


1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Bullet Club Cody Rhodes Chris Jericho
Christopher Scott Wagoner
ANALYST
Christopher Scott Wagoner is a fiction writer and freelance journalist from Austin, Texas. Dune is his favorite novel and Dean Malenko is his favorite wrestler.
The latest information on Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’...
RELATED STORY
7 Possible Outside Entrants in G1 Climax 28, Ranked From...
RELATED STORY
10 Things ALL IN Wrestling owes its success to
RELATED STORY
10 Underrated Utility Players in Pro Wrestling Today
RELATED STORY
Flip Gordon on Ring Of Honor's U.K. tour, selling out...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to the success of ALL IN
RELATED STORY
5 Pro-Wrestling Shows That You Should Be Watching
RELATED STORY
5 Wrestlers We Would Like To See At ALL IN
RELATED STORY
Wrestle Review: ALL IN 2018
RELATED STORY
Being The Elite is the future of pro wrestling storytelling
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us