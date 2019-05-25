A fan's expectations with AEW: What to do and what not to

All Elite Wrestling

With all the hype around it, All Elite Wrestling will host their first show Double or Nothing during the weekend. During the promotions, the Elites have reiterated that they are here to change the wrestling business for good.

While some things are definitely required to change, some things are integral to the business and should not be tampered with at all. Here I am listing some of the things that I would like them to change and some which should be retained.

#1 Bring in New Faces

To this point, only 5 former WWE wrestlers are booked for Double or Nothing- Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, Goldust, PAC and Shawn Spears(Tye Dillinger).

Out of those, Goldust will probably only work at Double or Nothing. On the other hand, PAC had been pulled out of Double or Nothing due to creative differences and there is no certainty that he will ever return to AEW.

So, it leaves us with only 3 former WWE Superstars, which will be seen performing for AEW on a regular basis going forward.

In my opinion, they should not bring in any more than a handful of former WWE Superstars and those should also be bigger names like CM Punk or Dean Ambrose.

If they would keep bringing in mid-card guys from WWE or WWE legends, they would again fall into the same trap as TNA back in the day.

#2 Fresh Storylines

While WWE has tried to bring in some different storylines, their unorganized creative team was unable to execute them properly.

In the start, AEW's creative team consists of a small group of people, which could result in clearer ideas and they could actually try some out of the box ideas that could stick.

They are also saying that they will give more freedom to the wrestlers regarding their characters which could result in better continuity with the storylines.

But their real test will start once their weekly show will start during the fourth quarter of the year.

Churning out good storylines constantly, 52 weeks a year is a hard thing to do. And on top of that, they will also need to take care of injuries while also staying true to their commitment towards the easier workload for the performers. They might be in for a much harder task than they have imagined.

