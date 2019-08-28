AEW All Out - 5 Possible finishes for match between Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 47 // 28 Aug 2019, 00:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Three former teammates square off at All Out.

At Fight For the Fallen, Darby Allin, Joey Janela and Jimmy Havoc all teamed together in a six-man tag team match. Opposing them were Sammy Guevara, MJF and Shawn Spears. The heels eventually picked up a win in the match after Spears pinned Allin.

Allin was angry with Spears for "stealing his moment" at Fyter Fest by hitting Cody with a chair following their time-limit draw. MJF, who teamed with Spears, was mad at the Chairman of AEW for hitting his friend with a cheap shot.

It provided a tense dynamic for both teams, but when the match was over, it was actually the faces who were embroiled in a small, post-match skirmish. Because of that, Allin, Havoc and Janela will now face off with each other at All Out.

The match isn't saddled with a stipulation, but with these three involved, you can be sure that it will be full of madness. All three men are known for being hardcore daredevils, so don't be surprised if we see tables, ladders, chairs, staple guns and other weapons.

While it might seem that it's merely a triple threat match between three wrestlers with similar styles, beneath the surface are three men who all desperately need to pick up a win. For that reason, a lot can happen in the match. Here are five possible finishes for their triple threat showdown at All Out.

#5 Jimmy Havoc wins

Havoc needs a win just like his opponents do.

Havoc is a veteran of the game and has wrestled all over the world. He hasn't picked up a win yet as a member of the AEW roster, and like his opponents, he needs a win badly. Records will matter in the new promotion, and although there have only been three official events in which to amass wins, all members in this match have yet to win.

I'm not sure if Havoc is truly going to be a threat in the company or if he's going to be a hardcore attraction. Whatever the case is, he'd be a perfect guy to build another dark faction around due to his history and aura.

While I don't think he will win this match, anything is possible. He could catch the other two guys arguing or simply incapacitate them to a point where a pin is imminent. This means that Havoc could get his first win.

1 / 5 NEXT