AEW News: Former NWO member attacks Cody Rhodes

Things are heating up for AEW Double or Nothing

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes was attacked by former NWO member and WCW alumani, Konnan and his 'men' at AAA Lucha Libre Rey De Reyes.

Cody Rhodes was there in an official capacity as AEW Exective Vice President to officially announce the partnership between AAA and AEW.

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes has been on the sidelines for a while. Cody Rhodes underwent knee surgery last month to repair his meniscus. On Being The Elite, Cody Rhodes has been teasing who his opponent is going to be at AEW Double or Nothing.

In the meantime, The Young Bucks have entered a feud with The Lucha Bros which started at the last AEW rally. This involved The Lucha Bros decimating them on the stage. In the meantime, The Young Bucks surprised The Lucha Bros at AAA's Rey De Reyes 2019 event and won the AAA World Tag Titles.

The Heart of the matter....

As reported by Last Word on Pro Wrestling, Cody Rhodes was interuppted by Konnan and his Los Mercenarios. Konnan insisted that Cody must ask his permission before making any such annoucements.

Konnan also insisted that Cody face Taurus which Cody accepted for a future match in Mexico. Konnan would continue to argue with Cody, which led Cody to calling him a 'lowly AA A employee' while he was an Exective Vice President of AEW.

This led to Konnan and Los Mercenarios attacking Cody Rhodes. As per the 'Road to Double or Nothing' video, Cody Rhodes may have reinjured his knee and may not be ready in time for AEW Double or Nothing.

What's Next?

As of now, no opponent has been reaveled for Cody Rhodes ahead of AEW Double or Nothing. In the previous Being The Elite episode, it's heavily implied that MJF will be his opponent at Double or Nothing. Prior to that, he was also speculated that Chris Jericho could be the one, if not for his match with Kenny Omega.

But this latest attack by Konnan puts more speculation in the air. Who will wrestle Cody Rhodes at AEW Double Or Nothing?

