AEW News: Huge Double or Nothing rematch confirmed

Another classic in the making?

What's the story?

At All Elite Wrestling's debut pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, The Young Bucks successfully defended the Lucha Libre AAA Tag Team Titles against the duo of Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr. in a match which certainly lived up to its billing.

The two teams are now confirmed to face each other once again in a rematch at an upcoming AAA show.

In case you didn't know...

Following their departures from New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor, The Young Bucks made their debut for Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA at the Rey de Reyes event, as they challenged and eventually won the AAA Tag Team Championships from the Lucha Brothers.

At AEW: Double or Nothing, Matt and Nick Jackson defended their straps for the very first time, as they put the AAA Tag Team Titles on the line in a rematch against the Lucha Bros and successfully walked out of Las Vegas by retaining the titles.

The heart of the matter

A few short days after the culmination of Double or Nothing, one half of The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson has taken to social media to confirm that he and his brother Nick will be returning to Mexico next month in order to defend the AAA Tag Team Titles.

The Young Bucks will once again collide with The Lucha Brothers, as the two teams get set to face-off in a DoN rematch and for the third time within a space of a few months.

Next month, we head back to Mexico to defend the Tag Team Titles against Lucha Bros for @luchalibreaaa! pic.twitter.com/kfjg2lnGga — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) May 30, 2019

What's next?

As seen on the poster, The Young Bucks will be returning to AAA on the 16th of June, as they get set for another epic match against the team of Rey Fenix and Pentagon Jr.

The two teams have already proven how amazing tag team wrestling can be and come 16th June, The Bucks and The Lucha Bros are likely to deliver another classic.