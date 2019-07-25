AEW News: Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin set for Triple Threat match at All Out

Another match is made official for All Out on August 31st.

What's the story?

After announcing a few matches for All Out earlier this week, All Elite Wrestling revealed another match for All Out featuring three of the most unique stars on their roster.

AEW tweeted yesterday after the second episode of "The Road to All Out" that Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin would be facing off against one another in a Triple Threat Match on August 31st.

In case you didn't know...

All three men have been treated as faces in their early AEW careers. They teamed up with each other at Fight for the Fallen a few weeks ago against Shawn Spears, MJF and Sammy Guevara. The team of Spears, MJF and Guevara won after the Chairman of AEW pinned Allin.

The heart of the matter

All Elite Wrestling announced two tag team matches officially for All Out as they revealed the ladder match between the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers for the show. Also set in stone for Chicago is the first-round bye match between Best Friends and the Dark Order.

Not to slow things down during the second episode of "The Road to All Out", several stars gave promos and a match between Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc was added to the card. Each man offered up their thoughts on the future match.

I’d apologise in advance for what’s going to happen to the Sears Centre on Aug 31st but I’ll be honest I don’t give a shit... https://t.co/aZ2AzL8RdH — Jimmy Havoc ジミー大混乱 (@JimmyHavoc) July 23, 2019

Drive me fast and crash me crazy.



I'll rise from the wreckage as fresh as a daisy.@AEWrestling ALL OUT blood will spill flesh will be torn and I will walk out the winner.



Another lost in AEW is one thing I refuse to accept.https://t.co/Y4HBHu0f8l pic.twitter.com/rR2TkWxDwa — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) July 23, 2019

Destination Chicago: EVERYONE DIES https://t.co/vh1M6vpShL — Bad Boy Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 23, 2019

Janela lost to Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest while Allin battled Cody to a time-limit draw. Havoc, Janela and Allin appeared to be on the same page for much of their match at FFTF, but the heels were able to pick up the win. The three hardcore fighters teased a match with a short skirmish post-match.

With the combatants involved in the contest, any number of stipulations could be added in the coming weeks. With a card featuring a ladder match, however, that is likely out of the equation.

What's next?

Since Janela already participated in one insane match, it might be overkill to have him do it again. But that is his forte and it is also something that Havoc and Allin would also revel in. Like Allin said in his tweet, however, he needs a win.