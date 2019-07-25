AEW News: Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin set for Triple Threat match at All Out
What's the story?
After announcing a few matches for All Out earlier this week, All Elite Wrestling revealed another match for All Out featuring three of the most unique stars on their roster.
AEW tweeted yesterday after the second episode of "The Road to All Out" that Joey Janela, Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin would be facing off against one another in a Triple Threat Match on August 31st.
In case you didn't know...
All three men have been treated as faces in their early AEW careers. They teamed up with each other at Fight for the Fallen a few weeks ago against Shawn Spears, MJF and Sammy Guevara. The team of Spears, MJF and Guevara won after the Chairman of AEW pinned Allin.
The heart of the matter
All Elite Wrestling announced two tag team matches officially for All Out as they revealed the ladder match between the Young Bucks and the Lucha Brothers for the show. Also set in stone for Chicago is the first-round bye match between Best Friends and the Dark Order.
Not to slow things down during the second episode of "The Road to All Out", several stars gave promos and a match between Joey Janela, Darby Allin and Jimmy Havoc was added to the card. Each man offered up their thoughts on the future match.
Janela lost to Jon Moxley at Fyter Fest while Allin battled Cody to a time-limit draw. Havoc, Janela and Allin appeared to be on the same page for much of their match at FFTF, but the heels were able to pick up the win. The three hardcore fighters teased a match with a short skirmish post-match.
With the combatants involved in the contest, any number of stipulations could be added in the coming weeks. With a card featuring a ladder match, however, that is likely out of the equation.
What's next?
Since Janela already participated in one insane match, it might be overkill to have him do it again. But that is his forte and it is also something that Havoc and Allin would also revel in. Like Allin said in his tweet, however, he needs a win.