AEW News: Jon Moxley reveals his thoughts on working for AEW and NJPW

Moxley is on a roll

What's the story?

TMZ recently caught hold of All Elite Wrestling Superstar, Jon Moxley.

In regards to working for both AEW and NJPW this past month, Moxley stated that he is feeling like he's 18 all over again, and is excited for the future.

In case you didn't know...

The past several months have been a roller-coaster ride for Jon Moxley. From being one of the most underutilized Superstars on the WWE roster to becoming the hottest Superstar in all of wrestling, his journey has been absolutely intriguing. Moxley left WWE after his appearance in "The Shield's Final Chapter", and proceeded to post an incredibly well-made promo on Twitter, announcing the re-birth of Jon Moxley.

Soon after, he shocked the wrestling world when he made his debut on AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing. Moxley's thunderous arrival was the exact thing AEW needed to make a big impact at the very beginning. He went on to win the IWGP United States Title by defeating Juice Robinson, and will soon be facing Kenny Omega at AEW All Out, in a match whose seeds were planted at the end of Double Or Nothing.

The heart of the matter

While talking about being a part of AEW and NJPW, Moxley stated that it feels great to be a professional wrestler again. Moxley added that he feels like an 18-year old again, and is excited for whatever the future has in store for him.

I feel like I'm 18 again, right now. I'm just champing at the bit to get in the ring again. ... I'm like a little kid again. I'm so excited about the future, I could wrestle until I'm 100.

What's next?

Jon Moxley will battle Joey Janela at Fyter Fest on June 29th.

