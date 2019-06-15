5 biggest reasons AEW All Out sold out in 15 minutes

Roughly 10 months after Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks produced an independent wrestling PPV named 'All In', it's sequel has sold out in 15 minutes! A lot has changed over the course of the past year. Cody Rhodes managed to get the backing of a billionaire named Tony Khan, who happens to be a longtime professional wrestling fan.

With Khan's aid, Cody and The Young Bucks secured some of the biggest names in wrestling to lucrative contracts and announced the arrival of a brand new promotion named All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Its first show, Double Or Nothing, became an instant hit, primarily due to Jon Moxley making his thunderous debut at the end of the PPV.

Now, AEW is all set for 'All Out', a show that will crown the first AEW World Champion. Additionally, it will feature Jon Moxley taking on Kenny Omega, who was attacked by the former in the closing moments of Double Or Nothing. Let's look at the five biggest reasons why AEW All Out sold out in 15 minutes.

#5 Showcasing younger talent and Cody's comments on diversity

Although the main event of AEW's first show featured two seasoned veterans, it doesn't mean that AEW isn't focusing on new talent. Almost the entire show was chock full of a variety of talent displaying their in-ring skills inside the MGM Grand. Additionally, the main event of All Out will be a World Title match between Jericho and a young gun named Hangman Page, who won a battle royal to secure the opportunity.

After the show was done with, Cody talked with WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry on how he is trying to bring in diversity to the AEW roster (which definitely seemed to be the case during Double Or Nothing), and isn't just doing it for the sake of PR. The comments were praised by famous politician Alexandria Cortez. Attempts like these don't go unnoticed by the fans, and it played a pivotal role in fans flocking in to secure their tickets.

