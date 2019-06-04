AEW News: Jon Moxley reveals difference between his and CM Punk's WWE exits

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Jon Moxley recently sat down with 25 Years Later, and talked on his exit from WWE as well as his AEW debut.

Moxley opened up on the difference between him leaving WWE and CM Punk doing the same back in 2014.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley is quite possibly the most talked about wrestler in the world of pro-wrestling at the moment. Days after his WWE exit, the former Dean Ambrose posted a video on Twitter that showed him embracing his indie persona.

All Elite Wrestling's first show, Double Or Nothing, saw Moxley make his thunderous debut in the closing moments. He ended up attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega to end the show. Soon after, Chris Jericho released an interview with Moxley on his "Talk is Jericho" podcast. While talking with Jericho, Moxley spilled the beans on several factors that were responsible in him deciding to leave WWE.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with 25 Years Later, Moxley touched on the topic of CM Punk's infamous exit from WWE in 2014, immediately after the Royal Rumble PPV. Months after Punk's exit, he appeared on his best friend Colt Cabana's podcast, "Art of Wrestling", and explained his side of the story, in regards to the issues that led to his departure.

Moxley stated that being in WWE made Punk hate pro-wrestling, while in his case, it was the exact opposite.

His experience drove him to not like wrestling anymore, I think. For me, I wanted the exact opposite. I just got pro wrestling back after losing it years ago. I’m like “Whoa, I’m back in the game, here we go!” I wanted to make sure that people knew that there’s no bitterness and that my love of wrestling and my desire to perform for the fans, my desire to meet and exceed their expectations and my love for the fans has only gotten bigger.

What's next?

Jon Moxley will wrestle his first AEW match against Joey Janela on June 29th.

