WWE News: WWE Superstar rubbishes rumors of him joining AEW

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze recently took to Twitter and shot down rumors of him jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling.

A recent tweet from Breeze had led to speculation that he was joining the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Tyler Breeze joined WWE's developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling in December 2010. Around 3 years later, Breeze debuted a heel character, a narcissistic guy who was obsessed with taking selfies.

In 2015, Breeze made his main roster debut when he appeared on Miz TV. His first match saw him take a pin against Dean Ambrose in a first-round match of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

It didn't take long for his star to fizzle out and Breeze soon became an afterthought on the main roster. He teamed up with Fandango for a brief run. They initially referred to themselves as Breezango, but soon changed it to "The Fashion Police". Breeze recently made his way back to NXT and lost his return match to NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream.

The heart of the matter

In response to a tweet from PopVinyls.com, Breeze requested the company to make a Funko pop of him.

For the love of god.... Breeze! Man... Me! Make me! https://t.co/Tz9SLwnIxS — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 5, 2019

Since the original tweet was referring to AEW pops, many speculated that Breeze was AEW-bound.

The charismatic superstar pointed out a news story that covered his tweet, and stated that he didn't say what they were reporting.

Hahaha no I didn’t. Click click click https://t.co/aRQLvtjeu4 — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) June 6, 2019

What's next?

Breeze's waning career on the main roster has taken a turn for the good after his comeback on NXT. Hopefully, he gets to stay there until he comes up with something that would help him get over in the big leagues again.

Do you think that Tyler Breeze should jump ship to All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section!