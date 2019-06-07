×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: WWE Superstar rubbishes rumors of him joining AEW

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
980   //    07 Jun 2019, 11:03 IST

AEW
AEW

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze recently took to Twitter and shot down rumors of him jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling.

A recent tweet from Breeze had led to speculation that he was joining the promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Tyler Breeze joined WWE's developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling in December 2010. Around 3 years later, Breeze debuted a heel character, a narcissistic guy who was obsessed with taking selfies.

In 2015, Breeze made his main roster debut when he appeared on Miz TV. His first match saw him take a pin against Dean Ambrose in a first-round match of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament.

It didn't take long for his star to fizzle out and Breeze soon became an afterthought on the main roster. He teamed up with Fandango for a brief run. They initially referred to themselves as Breezango, but soon changed it to "The Fashion Police". Breeze recently made his way back to NXT and lost his return match to NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream.

Also read: Former WWE Superstar comments on Jon Moxley's criticism of WWE

The heart of the matter

In response to a tweet from PopVinyls.com, Breeze requested the company to make a Funko pop of him.

Since the original tweet was referring to AEW pops, many speculated that Breeze was AEW-bound.

Advertisement

The charismatic superstar pointed out a news story that covered his tweet, and stated that he didn't say what they were reporting.

What's next?

Breeze's waning career on the main roster has taken a turn for the good after his comeback on NXT. Hopefully, he gets to stay there until he comes up with something that would help him get over in the big leagues again.

Do you think that Tyler Breeze should jump ship to All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section!

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors Breezango Cody Rhodes Tyler Breeze
Advertisement
WWE News: WWE executive responsible for Tyler Breeze's NXT return revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW Rumors: Major update on Dean Ambrose joining AEW 
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Another Former WWE Superstar has already spoken to AEW about joining the promotion
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Former WWE Superstar comments on CM Punk potentially joining AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar hits back at fan who suggested he join AEW
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who may be released in 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE prevents veteran world champion from joining AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Top Superstar compares WWE to a prison
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Quietly released Superstar revealed as Cody Rhodes' perfect opponent for AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
5 Ways AEW can be a worthy competition for the WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us