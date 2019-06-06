AEW News: Former WWE Superstar reacts to Jon Moxley's criticism of WWE

Moxley and Vince

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Jon Moxley recently criticised WWE and the creative team in his interview with Chris Jericho.

Former WWE Superstar Rich Swann had positive things to say on Jon Moxley's decision to leave WWE, and added that he wouldn't disagree with Moxley's comments made against WWE creative.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Moxley made his debut in All Elite Wrestling, by attacking both Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at the end of Double Or Nothing. The show ended with Moxley standing tall over a fallen Omega near the entrance ramp. Soon after, the former Dean Ambrose spilled the beans on what led to his WWE exit. The interview saw Moxley take shots at Vince McMahon and the WWE creative team.

Moxley also talked about being miserable during his final days in WWE, and wanting to leave as soon as possible. Additionally, AEW released a backstage promo featuring Moxley, that was apparently shot immediately after his debut. Moxley can be seen "declaring war" in the promo, and stating that he can finally breathe freely.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Wrestling Inc, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann opened up on Moxley's WWE exit and his comments targeting WWE's creative team. Swann said that he loved watching Double Or Nothing, and added that AEW's rise will help professional wrestling and other promotions.

The current Impact X-Division Champion also stated that it's a great time for pro-wrestling for Moxley to be in WWE around a month ago, and then debut on another brand in shocking fashion in a matter of weeks. As far as Moxley's criticism of WWE goes, Swann said that he wouldn't disagree with it, but added that he didn't have those problems in WWE.

The comments that Mox said, I would not disagree. But everybody has their own way and own path. So, I'm not a man that's gonna get into anybody's business.

Anything that I would ask in WWE or if I had an idea, they would be all ears. They would listen and it's been the same experience with Impact Wrestling.

What's next?

Moxley is all set to meet Joey Janela on June 29th in his first AEW match.

