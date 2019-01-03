×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Brandi Rhodes officially sign with All Elite Wrestling

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
News
325   //    03 Jan 2019, 08:21 IST

All Elite Wrestling gets bigger already
All Elite Wrestling gets bigger already

What's the story?

Matt and Nick Jackson, better known together as the Young Bucks, Brandi Rhodes and Adam 'Hangman' Page who are all part of 'The Elite' have officially signed for All Elite Wrestling following the huge announcement of the new wrestling promotion being formed.

In case you didn't know...

After being rumored for quite some time following the success of All In, Cody Rhodes' wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling was finally announced on the January 1st episode of 'Being The Elite'.

However, Dave Meltzer shortly revealed after the announcement that the only contracted wrestler at the moment was Cody Rhodes, and that even the Young Bucks had yet to officially put pen to paper.

The heart of the matter

As the above tweets from the Bucks suggest, they were only free agents for 12 hours as it didn't take them long to sign on the dotted line and officially join AEW.

The Young Bucks and Cody are going to act as the Executive VP of All Elite Wrestling with Jacksonville Jaguar owner Tony Khan funding and owning the venture.

Adam 'Hangman' Page and Brandi Rhodes also signed deals with All Elite Wrestling, if the above picture is to be believed, meaning that most of the members of the Elite will be involved. However, there is some speculation that Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll might not be joining them.

Read Also: Kenny Omega has meeting with Vince McMahon this week, joining WWE?

Advertisement

What's next?

There's a palpable buzz in the air surrounding All Elite Wrestling and the effect it will have on the wrestling industry with several rumors already flying around about who will join the promotion.

All will become clearer on January 8th when more official announcements are made at the All Elite Wrestling rally. Most people are expecting venue and date announcements for 'Double or Nothing', the promotion's first official event and an unofficial sequel to 'All In.'

Are you excited for All Elite Wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
All Elite Wrestling The Young Bucks Cody Rhodes
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
AEW News: The Elite confirms their brand new wrestling...
RELATED STORY
Cody Rhodes News: Former WWE Superstar hints at formation...
RELATED STORY
ROH News: The Elite say goodbye to Ring of Honor
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: "Papa Buck" Matthew Lee Massie on The Young...
RELATED STORY
Being The Elite is the future of pro wrestling storytelling
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: Jim Ross offers hint at possible date...
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling News: Neville rejected appearance at All In
RELATED STORY
10 Things ALL IN Wrestling owes its success to
RELATED STORY
Wrestle Kingdom 13: Predicting the rest of the card
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: The Young Bucks Reveal Their Status For The...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us