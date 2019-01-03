AEW News: Young Bucks, Hangman Page and Brandi Rhodes officially sign with All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling gets bigger already

What's the story?

Matt and Nick Jackson, better known together as the Young Bucks, Brandi Rhodes and Adam 'Hangman' Page who are all part of 'The Elite' have officially signed for All Elite Wrestling following the huge announcement of the new wrestling promotion being formed.

Nick & I were free agents for about 12 hours. 😂 https://t.co/x4yeNOXs9q — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) January 2, 2019

After being rumored for quite some time following the success of All In, Cody Rhodes' wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling was finally announced on the January 1st episode of 'Being The Elite'.

However, Dave Meltzer shortly revealed after the announcement that the only contracted wrestler at the moment was Cody Rhodes, and that even the Young Bucks had yet to officially put pen to paper.

The heart of the matter

As the above tweets from the Bucks suggest, they were only free agents for 12 hours as it didn't take them long to sign on the dotted line and officially join AEW.

The Young Bucks and Cody are going to act as the Executive VP of All Elite Wrestling with Jacksonville Jaguar owner Tony Khan funding and owning the venture.

Adam 'Hangman' Page and Brandi Rhodes also signed deals with All Elite Wrestling, if the above picture is to be believed, meaning that most of the members of the Elite will be involved. However, there is some speculation that Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll might not be joining them.

What's next?

There's a palpable buzz in the air surrounding All Elite Wrestling and the effect it will have on the wrestling industry with several rumors already flying around about who will join the promotion.

All will become clearer on January 8th when more official announcements are made at the All Elite Wrestling rally. Most people are expecting venue and date announcements for 'Double or Nothing', the promotion's first official event and an unofficial sequel to 'All In.'

Are you excited for All Elite Wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

