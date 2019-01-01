×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Kenny Omega to have meeting with Vince McMahon and Triple H; Signing with WWE?

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
584   //    01 Jan 2019, 17:48 IST

Kenny Omega is meeting top WWE officials this week
Kenny Omega is meeting top WWE officials this week

What's the story?

At the stroke of midnight Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Adam 'Hangman' Page and SoCal Uncensored announced new wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling on their Youtube channel 'Being the Elite.' But there were some notable exceptions with Marty Scurll and Kenny Omega not appearing in the video. So what is going on with 'The Elite?'

In case you didn't know...

Speculation surrounding All Elite Wrestling has been building for sometimes since it was leaked that Cody and co and trademarked the term All Elite Wrestling. This cleared up the mystery surrounding the future of 'The Elite' after it became clear they were leaving ROH/NJPW and becoming free agents.

Read Also: The Elite confirmed All Elite Wrestling is their new wrestling promotion

It was also leaked that a new wrestling promotion was being made involving Chris Jericho, Jim Ross and the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars Tony Khan is funding it. Jericho shot it down immediately, but it's now looking more and more likely.

The heart of the matter

Before All Elite Wrestling was announced on the 1st January 2019, I was told by a source that Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll were the two main 'Elite' members who were yet to turn down their WWE deals.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author's and not necessarily of Sportskeeda's

The source also added that 'Omega has a 3.5m downside guarantee offer with language that will grow and promote his gaming aspirations.' This corroborated separate reports from Dave Meltzer that said that Cody and The Bucks had turned down seven-figure figures from the WWE.

Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll might not be joining All Elite Wrestling
Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll might not be joining All Elite Wrestling
Advertisement

I am told that WWE are being very active in trying to convince Omega to join, with several current WWE Superstars. Xavier Woods, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins also helping to convince 'The Cleaner' to join WWE.

Finally, I have been told that Kenny Omega has a sit-down meeting with Vince McMahon and Triple H over the next couple of days with WWE purchasing his plane ticket from Japan. It is understood this meeting is to negotiate final terms for the contract offer and will be when Omega decides whether to sign or not. This is likely why he doesn't feature in the video reveal for All Elite Wrestling.

As for Scurll, I've not heard much, but he has the rest of his Ring of Honor contract to see out anyway, but as I mentioned his WWE offer is still on the table.

As is always the case with unconfirmed reports from my sources, this is something that I believe to be true, but it isn't confirmed so please approach it that way! You know, with some salt and all.

What's next?

All Elite Wrestling is sure to be an exciting development into the wrestling world and everyone should keep their eye out for January 8th when they make more announcements. Whether or not Marty Scurll and Kenny Omega are part of those announcements will be interesting, I guess only time will tell.

Do you think Kenny Omega and Marty Scurll should stay with All Elite Wrestling? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
All Elite Wrestling Kenny Omega Marty Scrull
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
5 Backstage rumors which Vince McMahon and the WWE should...
RELATED STORY
5 Dream feuds that Kenny Omega could have if he comes to WWE
RELATED STORY
How Triple H and Stephanie McMahon helped change women's...
RELATED STORY
5 Signs the WWE have fallen behind, and 5 signs they have...
RELATED STORY
5 dream matches for Kenny Omega in the WWE
RELATED STORY
3 wrestlers Triple H would want to sign if he took over WWE
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Kenny Omega might fail in WWE, and 5 he might...
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega should sign...
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Wrestlers Triple H Wants Pushed In 2019 And 3 Vince...
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon and Triple H disagreed strongly
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us