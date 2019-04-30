AEW Rumors: The Lucha Brothers set to be exclusive to AEW in United States

AEW is reportedly locking down one of the best teams in the world.

What's the story?

In terms of the best tag teams in the world, the conversation would have to include the Lucha Brothers- Pentagon Jr. and his brother, Fenix.

Since they are in such a high demand these days, SEScoops.com is reporting via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the Lucha Brothers may soon become exclusive to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) in the United States.

In case you missed it...

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix were primarily fixtures in AAA in Mexico but really made splashes when they appeared in the United States in West Coast Promotions, including Lucha Underground.

Ever since then, they've appeared for LU, Impact Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and will be facing The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing in May.

The heart of the matter

The Lucha Brothers have been on every major promotion's radar over the last few years and in order to keep them exclusive to AEW, Dave Meltzer is reporting that a deal is near to being reached to keep the Lucha Brothers from appearing for any other promotion in the U.S.

The report also mentions that the deal is being worked on between AAA in Mexico and AEW in the United States. Any deal that is reached would mean that the brothers would be exclusive to AAA in Mexico, while solely appearing for AEW in the United States.

If a deal is reached, that would mean that the Lucha Brothers, who have been fixtures in both Impact and MLW over the last year and change, would likely be departing both companies.

The first step towards that deal occurred last night at Impact's Rebellion PPV, when the Lucha Brothers dropped the Impact Tag Team Titles to LAX. The brothers are also set to defend the AAA Tag Titles against the Young Bucks at Double or Nothing.

The deal would also mean that Pentagon and Fenix would no longer be able to appear for CMLL in Mexico.

What's next?

If this deal does come to fruition, it would be a big loss for every other promotion in which the talented tag team has appeared. Impact and MLW have both booked Pentagon and Fenix as top teams in their respective divisions, and the same will likely occur in AEW.

What this means down the road for the Lucha Brothers is another question unto itself, as the terms of their deals with AEW haven't been completely disclosed.