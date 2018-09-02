ALL IN News: Chris Jericho makes a surprise appearance at All In and attacks top NJPW star

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.50K // 02 Sep 2018, 08:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Jericho has pulled-off another sneak attack

Just when you thought the inaugural All In pay-per-view couldn't get much better, IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho decides to pull-off another major surprise out of the bag by attacking arch-rival Kenny Omega, following his gruesome singles match against Penta El Zero.

It is fair to say that IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega went through a brutal war against former Impact Wrestling World Champion Penta El Zero at All In, in what was billed as one of three main events of the evening.

After a hard-fought back-and-forth battle, Omega and Penta finally concluded things when the former finally managed to hit the One-Winged Angel in what was the fifth attempt of the match and subsequently pinned Penta for the three-count and the win.

Following the conclusion of the match, the lights at the Sears Center Arena went out for the second time and when it came back on, a confused Kenny Omega was seen standing in the ring, as Penta slowly got back up on his feet and brutally attacked 'The Best Bout Machine' after in a gruesome post-match assault.

While the lights were out, Chris Jericho slipped into the ring in full Pentagon gear to attack Kenny Omega #AllIn pic.twitter.com/bBnvZ32G8M — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) September 2, 2018

Much to everyone's surprise, Penta went on to hit the Codebreaker as we hear a loud roar from the entire audience, who by this point have realized that the man under the mask is non-other than Omega's arch-rival and fellow Canadian, Chris Jericho.

Penta eventually took off his mask to reveal himself to be Y2J and then took it to the microphone to state that he will be waiting for Omega at his upcoming Cruise ship event, where The Bullet Club (Omega, Cody, and Marty) will battle in a six-man tag match against The Alpha Club (Jericho and The Young Bucks)

Rivalry reunited folks! Do you think Jericho and Omega will once again cross-paths in an NJPW ring in the future? Let us know below.