×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of Impact Wrestling Homecoming 

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.69K   //    07 Jan 2019, 10:45 IST

Homecoming was a night of epic highs with some lows
Homecoming was a night of epic highs with some lows

Looking back at the three hours of action, I'd have to say that Homecoming was a pretty good show from start to finish. There was certainly a lot more good than bad overall. But that said it was far from the perfect show. In fact, while the show started off great, it ran out of steam by the end.

That said, some of the action in the pay-per-view was great. If you discount the main event, I'd have called the overall show a definite positive. The main event felt way too overbooked with contestants from Survivor interfering.

Anyway, before we get into specifics for the event, let me invite you to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of Homecoming overall. Do you think Impact Wrestling continued their hot streak of pay-per-views that began with Redemption last year?

I have mixed feelings.

#1 Best: A dream match delivers

How often it happens that a dream match is advertised and yet it fails to live up to one's expectations, right? Cast your mind back to AJ Styles vs. Nakamura at WrestleMania 34. I'm glad to report that LAX vs. The Lucha Brothers was just as advertised. There wasn't a weak moment in the match, at all.

In fact, I'd go so far as to call it an early contender for Match of the Year. Many expected the Lucha Brothers to go over in this match, but LAX continued their dominant streak. I wouldn't be surprised if this is the first of many matches between the teams, considering the overwhelming response.


What a great time it is to be a fan of Tag Team Wrestling. That is unless you're watching Drake Maverick urinating on Bobby Roode's glorious robe.

Anyway, you must watch this match if you haven't.

1 / 7 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling LAX Johnny Impact Rosemary WWE Best and Worst
Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Impact Wrestling Results: December 6th, 2018
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Homecoming 2019: Impact Tag Team...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results: November 15, 2018
RELATED STORY
Best And Worst of Bound For Glory
RELATED STORY
Impact News: EVOLVE's Gabe Sapolsky states that he will...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 13th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results: 11-29-2018
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Results, 6th September 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
Interview: Ortiz and Homicide continue bitter 'LAX Vs....
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Former Knockouts Champion returns...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us