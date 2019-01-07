Best and worst of Impact Wrestling Homecoming

Homecoming was a night of epic highs with some lows

Looking back at the three hours of action, I'd have to say that Homecoming was a pretty good show from start to finish. There was certainly a lot more good than bad overall. But that said it was far from the perfect show. In fact, while the show started off great, it ran out of steam by the end.

That said, some of the action in the pay-per-view was great. If you discount the main event, I'd have called the overall show a definite positive. The main event felt way too overbooked with contestants from Survivor interfering.

Anyway, before we get into specifics for the event, let me invite you to leave a comment and let me know what you thought of Homecoming overall. Do you think Impact Wrestling continued their hot streak of pay-per-views that began with Redemption last year?

I have mixed feelings.

#1 Best: A dream match delivers

How often it happens that a dream match is advertised and yet it fails to live up to one's expectations, right? Cast your mind back to AJ Styles vs. Nakamura at WrestleMania 34. I'm glad to report that LAX vs. The Lucha Brothers was just as advertised. There wasn't a weak moment in the match, at all.

In fact, I'd go so far as to call it an early contender for Match of the Year. Many expected the Lucha Brothers to go over in this match, but LAX continued their dominant streak. I wouldn't be surprised if this is the first of many matches between the teams, considering the overwhelming response.

What a great time it is to be a fan of Tag Team Wrestling. That is unless you're watching Drake Maverick urinating on Bobby Roode's glorious robe.

Anyway, you must watch this match if you haven't.

