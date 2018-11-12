CWE News: Actress Rakhi Sawant hospitalised after wrestling match

All hell broke loose during a CWE event

What's the story?

Rakhi Sawant is a household name in India, because of all the projects that she's been part of, over the years. She recently made her foray into professional wrestling for Continental Wrestling Entertainment, a promotion run by WWE superstar, The Great Khali.

Unfortunately, her debut outing did not pan out too well and Sawant had to be hospitalized, as a result of this. I thank Indian Express for the health update.

In case you didn't know...

Rakhi Sawant has been a part of many Bollywood movies with dance sequences known as 'item numbers'. She was most notably a part of the hit reality show, Bigg Boss in 2006.

Rakhi Sawant is known for her bold persona and often controversial tactics. Recently, a video of hers circulated across the internet where she asked for Mike Tyson's hand in marriage. Sawant even launched her own party, the Rashtriya Aam Party, in 2014.

The heart of the matter

Sawant had to be hospitalized after competing against a CWE wrestler in Panchkula. While it is most likely a work, the verdict according to a variety of news sources is that she's stable with pain in her stomach and in her back.

Jabse pehna hai maine ye ishq sehra #khalibali ho gaya hai dil😎😎😎... Mera beta chha gaya .. #Rakhisawant is rocking in #wrestling.. pic.twitter.com/sMfvZYKIJy — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 12, 2018

The news spread like wildfire in India, where Sawant is an established name. At present, she is said to be stable but the complications arose when she was slammed on the mat and could not get up. The follow up to this altercation should establish whether or not this was a work.

What's next?

We will bring you updates on Rakhi Sawant's condition as and when they surface. It remains to be seen just how long she will be associated with the professional wrestling world. Could her involvement bring new eyeballs to promotions such as CWE?

Do you think this is a work? Let us know in the comments.