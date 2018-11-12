×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

CWE News: Actress Rakhi Sawant hospitalised after wrestling match

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
917   //    12 Nov 2018, 19:10 IST

All hell broke loose during a CWE event
All hell broke loose during a CWE event

What's the story?

Rakhi Sawant is a household name in India, because of all the projects that she's been part of, over the years. She recently made her foray into professional wrestling for Continental Wrestling Entertainment, a promotion run by WWE superstar, The Great Khali.

Unfortunately, her debut outing did not pan out too well and Sawant had to be hospitalized, as a result of this. I thank Indian Express for the health update.

In case you didn't know...

Rakhi Sawant has been a part of many Bollywood movies with dance sequences known as 'item numbers'. She was most notably a part of the hit reality show, Bigg Boss in 2006.

Rakhi Sawant is known for her bold persona and often controversial tactics. Recently, a video of hers circulated across the internet where she asked for Mike Tyson's hand in marriage. Sawant even launched her own party, the Rashtriya Aam Party, in 2014.

The heart of the matter

Sawant had to be hospitalized after competing against a CWE wrestler in Panchkula. While it is most likely a work, the verdict according to a variety of news sources is that she's stable with pain in her stomach and in her back.

The news spread like wildfire in India, where Sawant is an established name. At present, she is said to be stable but the complications arose when she was slammed on the mat and could not get up. The follow up to this altercation should establish whether or not this was a work.

What's next?

We will bring you updates on Rakhi Sawant's condition as and when they surface. It remains to be seen just how long she will be associated with the professional wrestling world. Could her involvement bring new eyeballs to promotions such as CWE?

Do you think this is a work? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
CWE Wrestling The Great Khali
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
"Being PWI Rookie Of The Year was a big accomplishment,"...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Chris Jericho reveals his Impact...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Rumor Mill: Austin Aries to miss Impact...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling/WWE News: Fenix talks about Rey...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Impact Wrestling announces...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Wrestling Matches of 1991
RELATED STORY
5 Best Wrestling Matches of 1990
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling Final Hour Results (08/11/18)
RELATED STORY
5 Pro-Wrestling Shows That You Should Be Watching
RELATED STORY
10 Pro Wrestling Legends who are overrated
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us