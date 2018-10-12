Exclusive: Cody vs. Havoc main event announced by Fight Forever Wrestling

Fight Forever Wrestling are set to make an impact with the second show of their tour!

The newest arrival to the United Kingdom's wrestling scene, Fight Forever Wrestling has been a name that has cropped up again and again in recent times. The United Kingdom is definitely developing its wrestling scene with NXT UK set to start in a weeks' time.

The excitement surrounding wrestling in the United Kingdom has always been a source of success for promotions, be it WWE or an Independent one. The burgeoning Independent Scene seems to be growing ever larger, and Fight Forever Wrestling are doing their best with their upcoming series of events to show that they mean business!

Their debut tour, which takes place in the month of December, is set to feature some of the best wrestlers from around the world in the Independent Scene, with Flip Gordon, The American Nightmare Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Travis Banks, WWE NXT UK's Zack Gibson, Viper, Kay Lee Ray, Joe Hendry and Flash Morgan, Jimmy Havoc, all participating.

Simon and Jonathan Kay, the owners of Fight Forever Wrestling, who are also self-admitted 'novice promoters' have put together cards which are sure to attract the attention of the audience.

While the 6th of December show, was already set to feature Cody in the main event against the high flying sensation and technical genius Will Ospreay, the following night's show is not anything to look down at.

Taking place in York Hall, London, Sportskeeda is pleased to announce that 'The American Nightmare' Cody is set to take on Jimmy Havoc in the main event of the night. The night's show has been called 'Deep Red' and has some of the best wrestlers in the business on the cards.

'Deep Red' is set to feature quite a main event!

The headlining match between Cody and Havoc is sure to bring down the house, with the two sharing a good relationship outside the ring as well.

The following night will feature Cody in the main event once again, this time in Bristol City when he takes on Joe Hendry on the 8th of December at 'Inferno'.

Pick a side. Are you Team Cody or Team Hendry? Be there live https://t.co/WRVowWKC43 https://t.co/j8t2MECfge — Fight Forever Wrestling (@fightforeveruk) October 8, 2018

With a star-studded event tour like this coming up in December, fans will be waiting with bated breath for the announcement of the main event for the fourth and final night in Liverpool.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all updates!