Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Exclusive: Will Ospreay scheduled for debut show 'Phenomena' of Fight Forever Wrestling

Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
Exclusive
620   //    03 Sep 2018, 14:46 IST

Cody is only one of the wrestlers confirmed for the huge show at Fight Forever Wrestling!
Cody is only one of the many wrestlers confirmed for the huge show at Fight Forever Wrestling!

The United Kingdom's wrestling scene is heating up, with talk of WWE NXT UK coming soon, as well as World Of Sport Wrestling making a return to the Independents. With such a huge stage now to put their talents on display, another new promotion is also set to make waves, with their debut show scheduled for December.

Seemingly coming as out of nowhere as Randy Orton's RKO, Fight Forever Wrestling has a card for their debut show which would be enough to make even the most well-established promotion look twice. Their debut tour is set to feature some of the best wrestlers from around the world, with Flip Gordon, The American Nightmare Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Travis Banks, WWE NXT UK's Zack Gibson, Viper, Kay Lee Ray, Joe Hendry and Flash Morgan to name but a few.

The owners, Simon, and Jonathan Kay, self-admitted novice promoters were able to pull together a card with some of the top names from all over the wrestling world.

[Also read: Exclusive Interview: UK's newest indy Fight Forever Wrestling talk how they got Cody Rhodes and Bruce Prichard on the same show]

Now another huge name has recently cropped up, with Will Ospreay being confirmed to take part in the debut show on the 6th of December 2018.

The event has now been given the name, 'Phenomena'.

When talking about the event, owner Simon talked about revealing the branding for the event and giving each show a unique feel.

“The idea was always to give each show it’s own unique identity, and we feel the time is right to begin revealing the branding for each event. This Birmingham show (Phenomena) is incredibly important to us as it’s the very first one for our promotion, so of course we want to make sure it’s absolutely incredible.”

Jonathan Kay revealed their excitement at having booked Will Ospreay, and how they planned to go about booking the show booking some of the best wrestlers in the world.

“Booking Will Ospreay was something we had high hopes for back at the start of the year, but as we began talking it seemed unlikely due to his New Japan commitments. Fortunately though, we’ve been able to work out a deal for him to wrestle at Phenomena. We’re over the moon about it. The best way to ensure a quality debut show is to book the best performers available to us, and Will is absolutely one of the best in the world.”

The show 'Phenomena' is scheduled to take place in Birmingham, at the PRYZM Nightclub and tickets are on sale now!

With the Independent Scene being bigger than ever, seeing a new entrant to the United Kingdom Wrestling scene start off big is amazing. If all goes well, judging by the card on their debut show, they may be quite the promotion keep an eye on.

Topics you might be interested in:
Cody Rhodes Will Ospreay SK WWE Exclusive
Anirban Banerjee
ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
Exclusive Interview: UK's newest indy Fight Forever...
RELATED STORY
NJPW News: Rey Mysterio's opponents confirmed for his...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Neville gets called out by top NJPW...
RELATED STORY
Reactions to the passing of wrestling legend Big Van Vader
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 1 - All In, CM...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Cody Rhodes on his to-do list & what he wants...
RELATED STORY
Summerslam 2018 - Predictions for every match scheduled...
RELATED STORY
5 non-WWE stars who are changing wrestling
RELATED STORY
Pro Wrestling Real Life Stories: Episode 2 - Chris...
RELATED STORY
NJPW/WWE News: NJPW superstars call out NXT fans for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us