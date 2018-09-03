Exclusive: Will Ospreay scheduled for debut show 'Phenomena' of Fight Forever Wrestling

Cody is only one of the many wrestlers confirmed for the huge show at Fight Forever Wrestling!

The United Kingdom's wrestling scene is heating up, with talk of WWE NXT UK coming soon, as well as World Of Sport Wrestling making a return to the Independents. With such a huge stage now to put their talents on display, another new promotion is also set to make waves, with their debut show scheduled for December.

Seemingly coming as out of nowhere as Randy Orton's RKO, Fight Forever Wrestling has a card for their debut show which would be enough to make even the most well-established promotion look twice. Their debut tour is set to feature some of the best wrestlers from around the world, with Flip Gordon, The American Nightmare Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Travis Banks, WWE NXT UK's Zack Gibson, Viper, Kay Lee Ray, Joe Hendry and Flash Morgan to name but a few.

The owners, Simon, and Jonathan Kay, self-admitted novice promoters were able to pull together a card with some of the top names from all over the wrestling world.

Now another huge name has recently cropped up, with Will Ospreay being confirmed to take part in the debut show on the 6th of December 2018.

The event has now been given the name, 'Phenomena'.

When talking about the event, owner Simon talked about revealing the branding for the event and giving each show a unique feel.

“The idea was always to give each show it’s own unique identity, and we feel the time is right to begin revealing the branding for each event. This Birmingham show (Phenomena) is incredibly important to us as it’s the very first one for our promotion, so of course we want to make sure it’s absolutely incredible.”

Jonathan Kay revealed their excitement at having booked Will Ospreay, and how they planned to go about booking the show booking some of the best wrestlers in the world.

“Booking Will Ospreay was something we had high hopes for back at the start of the year, but as we began talking it seemed unlikely due to his New Japan commitments. Fortunately though, we’ve been able to work out a deal for him to wrestle at Phenomena. We’re over the moon about it. The best way to ensure a quality debut show is to book the best performers available to us, and Will is absolutely one of the best in the world.”

The show 'Phenomena' is scheduled to take place in Birmingham, at the PRYZM Nightclub and tickets are on sale now!

With the Independent Scene being bigger than ever, seeing a new entrant to the United Kingdom Wrestling scene start off big is amazing. If all goes well, judging by the card on their debut show, they may be quite the promotion keep an eye on.

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT: Our first ever show, Fight Forever Wrestling in B’ham on the 6th Dec has evolved into 'Phenomena' featuring a stacked roster including @CodyRhodes @PrichardShow @WillOspreay @ZackGibson01 @JimmyHavoc @TheFlipGordon @joeshendry and many more! Tickets on sale now pic.twitter.com/4tPf2oKoBE — Fight Forever Wrestling (@fightforeveruk) September 3, 2018