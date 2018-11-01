Exclusive: In Conversation With Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Tessa Blanchard

Tessa Blanchard was cool, candid and composed during the interview

I had a chance to catch up with Tessa Blanchard, ahead of her big match against Taya Valkyrie on Impact Wrestling, that you can watch on SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD, this week. I even caught up with Taya later during the night, and you can read our conversation here.

Blanchard is at the top of the world at the age of 23, as the reigning and defending Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion. She put on a match to remember at Bound For Glory, and the future seems just as bright as the diamonds that she likens herself to. Here is a glimpse of our conversation in its entirety, well at least, until Skype decided to play spoilsport!

Did you always know that you wanted to be a professional wrestler?

Blanchard: No, it wasn't until 2012 until my dad was inducted into the Hall of Fame that I decided- 'Oh, this might be something that's for me.' And then, fast forward a few years until I turned eighteen. I moved out on my own for a year. And I decided to go to a wrestling school.

A lot of times Don Callis refers to you as the most talented Blanchard. Is being the best Blanchard something that is important to you?

Blanchard: I don't know if I'm the best Blanchard yet. It is important to me. I've always said that I don't want to be good. I want to be great. And I have a big legacy to live up to, but I want to forge my own path and hone my own skills at the same time.

It is important to me because I don't want to always live in my dad's shadow. I want to have my own path as well.

You've already achieved so much and you're just 23 years old. What else do you hope to achieve in your career?

Blanchard: Right now, my main focus is on the rematch against Taya Valkyrie. That's what my main focus is. Taya disappeared for a few months and decided to come back and just insert herself into the title picture. And I don't think that's right.

So Taya, while she's very talented, and she's honestly one of the best in the world, and she honestly doesn't get enough credit for what she can do, but she's not Tessa Blanchard and I'm going to prove that.

So what brought you to Impact Wrestling and how has the ride been thus far?

Blanchard: People ask me that all the time. What brought me to Impact? Honestly, I was going with my gut and Impact feels like the right place to be right now. They have some of the top talent from the indy circuit from all over the world- from Brian Cage to Pentagon to Fenix to Matt Sydal. The top talents that are out there have come to Impact.

And one thing that I love about Impact is that it gives me a chance to really hone my skills in a different way. Push my limits and test my limits. I don't want to be good. I want to be great.

I want to be the best in the world one day. And I feel like at Impact Wrestling, I'm acquiring skills that will help me get there.

While you're pushing the envelope on the in-ring front, Scarlett Bordeaux has been bringing back the more glamorous side of women's wrestling. What do you think of her character?

Blanchard: I'm not even focused on her character. I'm not even sure of what she's doing in Impact Wrestling. Right now, the main focus is Tessa Blanchard, because Tessa Blanchard is the Knockouts Champion.

As for Scarlett Bordeaux, she can prance around the locker room, she can prance around Impact Wrestling, doing whatever she wants. But until she meets me in the ring, she's not even a factor.

Is there anyone from the independents that you think would be the right fit for the company?

Blanchard: I think there are plenty of people that would be the right fit for the company. There's girls I'd love to face. Girls like Jessicka Havok. Girls like Britt Baker. Those girls are talented and deserve to showcase their skills on a larger stage.

With you leading the charge, what does the future look like for Impact Wrestling?

Blanchard: The future looks undeniable. The future looks like Tessa Blanchard. I'm the Knockouts Champion and I don't see that changing anytime soon.

