Exclusive: Interview with former ROH Champion Jay Lethal

Edan Nissen FOLLOW ANALYST Exclusive 70 // 23 Apr 2019, 00:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Former ROH Champion, Jay Lethal, faced off against David Starr at IPWA's Passover Bash

Jay Lethal is the longest reigning Ring of Honor World Champion and was set to defend the title against David Starr at the IPWA's Passover Bash event. Unfortunately for Lethal, and the Israeli crowd, he was defeated in a three-way ladder match by Matt Taven. Lethal still attended the event, wrestling the main event against David Starr in a battle to determine who is the better wrestler. After the event, Lethal sat down to discuss a variety of topics with Sportskeeda for an exclusive interview.

Sportskeeda: First of all, thanks for coming to Israel and thank you for putting on one hell of a match out there.

Lethal: I can only claim half the credit for that. My opponent, David Starr is a great wrestler.

Sportskeeda: The wrestling landscape is changing, especially now with the introduction of All Elite Wrestling. Where do you see wrestling going in the future? Also, where do you see yourself sticking with Ring of Honor in the future or maybe wrestling for a promotion like AEW or even the WWE?

Lethal: I see wrestling going on a gradual uphill trend and continuing that trend. The more wrestling promotions out there for fans to watch the better. How boring would it be and how boring was it when there was only one show in town and that was all you could watch? Imagine one wrestling fan having only 1 or 2 favorite wrestlers. Now with the click of a button, that wrestling fan can watch almost every wrestling promotion that he or she wants around the world. Now they can have 15 to 20 favorite wrestlers.

Where do I see myself? There is no telling what tomorrow will hold. As far as where I want to be, my longtime dream was to make it in professional wrestling. To me, what making it was, was being able to buy a house, and buy a car, and pay your bills without needing an extra job. Just solely from the money that I make from wrestling. Ring of Honor has provided me with the opportunity to do so. I am extremely thankful for that. They have also given me opportunities that no other wrestling company that I've worked for has given me until now have given me. Hopefully, the future holds me doing something with or in Ring of Honor.

SK: So you are saying you aren't tempted by offers from an AEW or a WWE?

Jay: No.