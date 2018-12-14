Exclusive: The Rascalz discuss Johnny Impact, the Super X Cup & more!

This group certainly knows how to enjoy themselves

I have been part of many Impact Wrestling Press Pass Podcasts since the series commenced and I have to admit that this was one of the craziest editions ever. Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier live their gimmick and know how to enjoy themselves.

Listening to them talk among themselves, you could imagine yourself transported to a smoke-filled 'That 70s Show' kind of setting. It is impossible to ignore their camaraderie and their enthusiasm for professional wrestling, because of this fun-filled attitude. I had a chance to ask them a few questions during the Podcast.

I spoke to Johnny Impact recently and he said you remind him of himself when he was younger. Is there anyone in the Impact Wrestling locker room that inspires you guys?

Miguel: Probably Bob Marley, Dave Chapelle; and I'm thinking outside influences from professional wrestling. Inside of wrestling, we all kinda inspire each other. Like Dez said and I'll reiterate, we're all each other's favourite wrestlers and I feel like that's why we're all so closely knit. And that's why we make it fun.

I don't feel like we're trying out there because you shouldn't have to try to have fun. It's a natural thing. You're either having fun or you aren't. I couldn't have any more fun with any other human beings as much as I have with Dezmond and Zachary.

Johnny's been awesome though. He's been really cool. I've had passings with him in the locker room and he's been very welcoming. I'm a huge fan of his, I always have been. If there's anyone I try to match physical perfection with it's probably Johnny Impact. That dude is a...

Xavier: Greek God.

Miguel: He's a Greek God! (Laughs)

Xavier: You don't realize how strong he is until you put his jacket on. That thing is extremely heavy. I got caught wearing the jacket.

Miguel: What?

Xavier: Yeah, I was wondering. It's very heavy. It's a very heavy jacket.

Miguel: Johnny Impact inspired me to get a super cool jacket made. Because if he has a super cool jacket, I was like 'I can't show up at Impact without doing something like that'.

What did winning the Super X Cup mean for your career?

Xavier: It was dope. I feel very happy that I got to do it. But I feel like I was forgotten a little bit after that. That's kind of a little bit on me. I should have stepped up. Should have done something about it. But it's all good. Now I'm in a much better place where I have my brothers with me. And the tag team with myself and Zachary will be doing a few things.

And Trey's going to be blazing his own trail. The trios thing is going to be amazing as well when we have the opportunity to do so.

