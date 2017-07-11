GFW/Impact News: Global Force Wrestling releases a statement regarding the Alberto El Patron domestic violence news

Global Force Wrestling releases a statement regarding the big news of it's champion today...

by Jeremy Bennett News 11 Jul 2017, 01:22 IST

Caption

Earlier this morning, TMZ broke the news that current Global Force World Champion Alberto El Patron is being investigated for domestic battery. The allegation was that El Patron “roughed up a female companion”, which lead many to believe was his fiancee Paige.

Global Force Wrestling immediately released a statement in regards to the situation; which was obtained by NoDQ.com. Check out their statement below:

Global Force Wrestling takes all legal situations very seriously and is looking into this matter. GFW is a privately-held company and will thoroughly investigate this incident and fully cooperate with law enforcement.”

According to TMZ, El Patron has not been arrested and no charges have been filed. Considering he is the Impact Wrestling Heavyweight Champion, it will be interesting to see how this event affects that status when they return to tapings sometime next month.

Paige tweeted the following after the incident, clearly annoyed with the negative attention the couple was getting in the media:

WE got the cops involved. I'm crying cuz I found out bad fam news & a lady tries take a pic. She gets angry throws a drink on @PrideOfMexico — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

Please leave us alone. That's it. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 10, 2017

The Tweets mentioned another woman was involved in the matter but it is unclear that why and how Alberto got into the alleged altercation.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for any future updates on this matter.