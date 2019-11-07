Grading AEW Dynamite (November 6)

Cody had a few things to say.

Last night was All Elite Wrestling's last chance to sell fans on its first pay-per-view since coming to TV, Full Gear in Baltimore this Saturday. The major angles moved along nicely, although some matches for the upcoming pay per view felt like they were put together at the last minute.

It's hard to grade any particular winners or losers from last night's show, because AEW has so far done a great job of getting all of its talents over. So what aspects of the show did the most to build to Full Gear? Which might have undercut the go-home show's effectiveness?

Trent vs. Pac - B

This was a solid match to start the show off, with Trent showing what he was capable of as a singles competitor. It also allowed Pac to further establish his heel credentials during his confrontation with Orange Cassidy, who is by a sheer twist of fate one of the most over people in AEW. Pac's pump kick to Cassidy was received with huge jeers.

The only problem here was that there was little doubt that Pac was going to win this match en route to his match at Full Gear. It seems that Trent is destined to remain part of the tag team division, which isn't an insult at all, given how seriously AEW has taken it up to this point.

Pac's promo after his victory, where he belittled Page for saying his "naughty little word" last week, did a good job building the confrontation up. It was questionable why Page took part in the main event confronting members of the Inner Circle instead of Pac, but on short notice, the rematch between the two of them at Full Gear has been built up nicely.

