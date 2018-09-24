Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Have you seen the "Ric Flair" video by Tom McGuire & The Brassholes?

Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Feature
157   //    24 Sep 2018, 01:39 IST

Cincinnati Reds v Miami Marlins
Ric Flair throwing the first pitch at a Cincinnati Reds game against the Miami Marlins

Tom McGuire & The Brassholes is an eclectic, modern-soul-funk, 8-piece band from Glasgow. Fronted by Tom McGuire, per the group's website, McGuire and his Brassholes are a "funky collective of 'killer animals from hell" as consisting of "a colourful, hilarious bunch of wonderfully talented, animated young men."

The band initially earned their stripes on Sauchiehall and Buchanan Street as buskers during Glasgow’s 2014 Commonwealth Games. Since then, McGuire and the Brassholes have developed a reputation as one of Scotland’s most vibrant live acts.

Earlier this month, Tom McGuire & The Brassholes released a music video for the new song titled "Ric Flair." Within the video, the band makes its way through its hometown of Glasgow as different characters join the procession. For the sake of spoilers, this writer cannot confirm whether those characters include people cosplaying any members of The Four Horsemen or the nWo. Ultimately the group find themselves in a limousine before performing "Ric Flair" on-stage at a nearby bar.

Directed and edited by Paul Campbell, the "Ric Flair" music video already has over 10,000 views within its official YouTube posting alone. Impressive considering that this is not only an independent recording artist, but also that it was only uploaded a week ago.

The Nature Boy himself has already come out to publicly endorse the song, posting the following to his Twitter account on September 19th: "Love This! Thanks For The Respect! WOOOOO! @brassholes." Acclaimed wrestling writer Mike Mooneyhead has also signed off on the song, per a recent Twitter post: "Gotta love this upbeat @RicFlairNatrBoy tune by Tom McGuire and The Brassholes. #Wooo!!! https://youtu.be/rs4p0GIrk0E."

More on all things Tom McGuire & The Brassholes -- tour dates included -- can be found on Facebook: www.facebook.com/tomandthebrassholes.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw nWo Ric Flair Ultimate Warrior
Darren Paltrowitz
EXPERT COLUMNIST
Darren Paltrowitz is a New York resident with over 15 years of entertainment industry experience. He began working around the music business as a teenager, interning for the manager of his then-favorite band Superdrag. In the years following, he has worked with a wide array of artists including OK Go, They Might Be Giants, Mike Viola, Tracy Bonham, Loudness, Rachael Yamagata, and Amanda Palmer. Darren's writing has appeared in dozens of outlets including the New York Daily News, Inquisitr, The Daily Meal, The Hype Magazine, All Music Guide, Downtown Magazine, Guitar World, TheStreet.com, Format Magazine, Businessweek, The Improper, the L.A. Times, and the Jewish Journal. He is a member of the SATW and the IFWTWA organizations as a food and travel writer. Darren is also the host the recently-launched "Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz" podcast, as co-produced with PureGrainAudio.
WWE News: Hulk Hogan teases NWO reunion
RELATED STORY
5 things that killed WCW
RELATED STORY
5 Pro-Wrestling Shows That You Should Be Watching
RELATED STORY
5 Best Wrestling Matches of 1990
RELATED STORY
5 UFC Fighters who are bigger playboys than Ric Flair
RELATED STORY
10 of the best  NWA/WCW Television Champions of all time.
RELATED STORY
5 best WWE Games 
RELATED STORY
Top 7 things that Wrestling fans are tired of hearing
RELATED STORY
5 Best Wrestling Matches of 1991
RELATED STORY
5 active masked pro wrestlers you should know about
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us