Have you seen the "Ric Flair" video by Tom McGuire & The Brassholes?

Ric Flair throwing the first pitch at a Cincinnati Reds game against the Miami Marlins

Tom McGuire & The Brassholes is an eclectic, modern-soul-funk, 8-piece band from Glasgow. Fronted by Tom McGuire, per the group's website, McGuire and his Brassholes are a "funky collective of 'killer animals from hell" as consisting of "a colourful, hilarious bunch of wonderfully talented, animated young men."

The band initially earned their stripes on Sauchiehall and Buchanan Street as buskers during Glasgow’s 2014 Commonwealth Games. Since then, McGuire and the Brassholes have developed a reputation as one of Scotland’s most vibrant live acts.

Earlier this month, Tom McGuire & The Brassholes released a music video for the new song titled "Ric Flair." Within the video, the band makes its way through its hometown of Glasgow as different characters join the procession. For the sake of spoilers, this writer cannot confirm whether those characters include people cosplaying any members of The Four Horsemen or the nWo. Ultimately the group find themselves in a limousine before performing "Ric Flair" on-stage at a nearby bar.

Directed and edited by Paul Campbell, the "Ric Flair" music video already has over 10,000 views within its official YouTube posting alone. Impressive considering that this is not only an independent recording artist, but also that it was only uploaded a week ago.

The Nature Boy himself has already come out to publicly endorse the song, posting the following to his Twitter account on September 19th: "Love This! Thanks For The Respect! WOOOOO! @brassholes." Acclaimed wrestling writer Mike Mooneyhead has also signed off on the song, per a recent Twitter post: "Gotta love this upbeat @RicFlairNatrBoy tune by Tom McGuire and The Brassholes. #Wooo!!! https://youtu.be/rs4p0GIrk0E."

More on all things Tom McGuire & The Brassholes -- tour dates included -- can be found on Facebook: www.facebook.com/tomandthebrassholes.