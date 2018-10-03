Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Impact Rumor Mill: Current NJPW champion set to show up at Bound For Glory?

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
131   //    03 Oct 2018, 00:45 IST

BFG could be the next big historic event in the world of Pro Wrestling
What's the story?

In a recent edition of Barnburner's No Hold Barred Podcast (Courtesy of Ringside News), Joe Peisich noted that current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho could very well be on his way to Impact Wrestling as part of their upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

Chris Jericho last competed in a Pro Wrestling ring way back at NJPW: Dominion 6.9 when Y2J made history by pinning Tetsuya Naito in order to win the IWGP Intercontinental Championship for the very first time in his career.

Jericho, who since Dominion has been teasing a potential feud against Los Ingobernables de Japon member Evil, recently once again shocked the entire Pro Wrestling world when he made a surprise appearance at Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks' self-financed event, All In.

As noted, at All In, Jericho, disguised in a Penta El Zero attire, attacked his long-time rival and Wrestle Kingdom 12 opponent, Kenny Omega and subsequently went on to put the IWGP Heavyweight Champion on notice ahead of The Bullet Club and The Alpha Club's clash at The Jericho Cruise.

The heart of the matter

Current IWGP Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho seems to be taking full advantage of the fact that he is currently a free agent, as the former six-time WWE World Champion has been making all sorts of surprise guest appearances for several top Pro Wrestling promotions around the globe.

Having already made a huge name for himself in NJPW, Jericho is now apparently on the verge of making another surprise appearance at Bound For Glory, which takes place on the 14th of October, 2018 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

With Impact Wrestling currently being at the top of their game, Joe Peisich's speculation could very well come true within two weeks time and we could very well witness Y2J make his debut at the Impact Zone.

What's next?

As aforementioned, BFG will take place within two weeks time in New York City, but with Jericho currently being in possession of the IWGP IC Title, could we finally make his much-awaited return to NJPW next week at King of Pro Wrestling in Tokyo? Only time will tell what big surprise Y2J has in store for us next.

