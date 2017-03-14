Impact Wrestling (TNA) News: Alberto El Patron relinquishes the Impact World Championship

Lashley's World title reign resumes

Alberto celebrating his Impact World Championship victory

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling published a video on their social media accounts to notify the fans that Alberto El Patron has relinquished his newly won Impact World Championship. With Patron’s title reign being nullified, Lashley is once again the World Champion of the Impact Zone.

In case you didn't know...

In the latest episode of Impact Wrestling, Alberto defeated Lashley in a controversial manner to win the World title. Taking advantage of the referees being down, Patron hit Lashley with the belt and went on to pin him. One of the referees made the three count that resulted in the crowning of a new World Champion. The dispute started when the other referee, who saw that belt shot, refused to agree with the decision.

Also read: WWE News: Alberto Del Rio shuts down fans trolling Paige

Bruce Pichard confronted Patron and asked him to vacate the belt then and there, but the new Champion decided to walk away with the gold.

The heart of the matter

The Impact authority ‘ordered’ El Patron to vacate the belt due to the controversial ending of that match. After hesitating for a bit, Alberto agreed to relinquish the belt only if he was guaranteed a title match with Lashley. He was asked to request Lashley a rematch, but Patron responded saying that he would rather demand one.

Several rumours actually indicate that Patron didn’t like the way he was pushed to the top of the mountain on his Impact debut, and this led to the recent storyline development with the Impact World Championship.

What's next?

We will have to wait for the next episode of Impact Wrestling to find out the fate of Lashley's World Championship.

Author’s take

In the past few weeks, Impact underwent massive changes due to the alternation in the management and the sudden storyline developments are its after-effects.

The promotion is determined to make up for the loss of Hardys, Galloway and the other wrestlers who recently quit the company. This controversy surrounding the main Championship definitely helped them as the fans are actually looking forward to the upcoming editions of Impact Wrestling.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com