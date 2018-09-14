Impact Wrestling Results, 13th September 2018, Latest Impact Winners & Video Highlights

Aries defends his Impact World Title in the main event

Fresh off of the 'ReDefined' episode and their excellent tour of the UK with the Impact Wrestling Vs UK special, Impact Wrestling rolled on with another jam-packed show of wrestling, and I have to say what a blast this was!

We were told to expect a match between the Lucha Bros and the Cult of Lee, a heavyweight clash between Brian Cage and Kongo Kong, and that Fallah Bahh and KM had a big plan to shock the Impact Wrestling fans!

We got all of those things and much more as another match is made official for Impact Wrestling's big upcoming pay-per-view Bound for Glory, and Austin Aries ends up defending his Impact World Title in the main event

So, without further ado, lets take a look at this weeks episode of Impact Wrestling, who were the winners and losers, and what else went down?

#1 Austin Aries, Killer Kross and Moose open the show

Is this the strongest group in professional wrestling?

Austin Aries, Killer Kross and Moose come out and take a seat on a pair of golden couches in the ring. Aries drags Johnny Impact, and Moose disrespects Eddie Edwards and his wife. The trio are then interrupted by Fallah Bahh and KM.

KM says that Aries is a liar and a bad world champion, and Aries insults Fallah Bahh. However in the end, before things get heated, Aries offers a peace offering. He is going to give Fallah Bahh a World Title match later on in the night, and the pair shake hands.

The match is then made official by Impact. It was nice to see a confrontation between a sinister heel group and a babyface comedy act not end in violence in any way. It was quite refreshing in fact!

