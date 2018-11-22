Independent Wrestling Rumor Mill: Possible update on Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, and The Elite starting a new wrestling promotion

Is The Elite starting a new promotion?

What’s the story?

The rumours about Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, and The Elite starting a new professional wrestling promotion seem to be coming true as the trademarks for All Elite Wrestling, ALL OUT, Double Or Nothing, Tuesday Night Dynamite, AEW All Out, and AEW Double Or Nothing have been filed.

In case you didn't know...

Not too long ago, speculation began to mount that IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross and the various members of The Elite would be working alongside Tony Khan, son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, to start up a new promotion.

Back on October 30, Ringside news transcribed WWE Hall of famer Jim Ross teasing the possibly of a new wrestling company kicking off soon on Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise:

“Chris is here bringing brands together, that stuff that’s going on is embarrassing… somebody along the way is going to create another company and they won’t have to worry about that bull****”

Ross, Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler, and Chris Jericho were hosting a special Talk is Jericho episode, with the former WWE commentator criticising the company for reportedly trying to prevent Rey Mysterio from working the cruise.

The heart of the matter

Jericho, Ross, and The Elite members denied that they were looking to start up a new wrestling promotion. However, word got out on Wednesday that the following trademarks were filed:

All Elite Wrestling

ALL OUT

Double Or Nothing

Tuesday Night Dynamite

AEW

AEW All Out

AEW Double Or Nothing

In addition to the trademark names above, WrestlingNews.com has confirmed that the address listed for the LLC is the same as the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium.

While the exact moment of when the trademarks were filed are unknown, its stated that they've been filed over the past week or so.

What's next?

None the members of The Elite, Chris Jericho, Jim Ross, or Tony Khan have addressed this topic at the moment.

As mentioned above, the group have previously denied that they were looking to start-up a new wrestling company. Based on the information above however, that certainly indicates the opposite.

