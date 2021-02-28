5 next possible challengers for Jon Moxley's IWGP United States Championship

This week's episode of NJPW Strong featured the highly-awaited singles match between Jon Moxley and KENTA. After months of build-up, the two Superstars finally met inside the ring, and Moxley emerged victorious.

Following an intense 15-minute match between the two, Jon Moxley hit The Death Rider on KENTA and put him away to once again retain the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. The bout was Moxley's first official match in NJPW in over a year. Before that, the last time he competed in a New Japan ring came when he successfully defended the title against Minoru Suzuki.

Moxley marked his New Japan return with one of the biggest wins of his career, and now the possibilities are endless. Especially, with the Forbidden Door now being open, the reigning IWGP United States Champion is eligible to defend his title on US soil. The Death Rider could even appear on NJPW Strong from time to time.

With KENTA now in his rear-view mirror, here's a look at five potential challengers for Moxley's IWGP United States Championship.

#5. Juice Robinson and Jon Moxley are long-term rivals

Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson

Juice Robinson has a lot of history with Moxley. The champion's first match in New Japan Pro-Wrestling came against Robinson, and the former WWE Superstar ended up winning the match and the title.

Moxley even defended his IWGP United States Championship against Robinson at New Japan's biggest stage, Wrestle Kingdom. Following IMPACT Wrestling's alliance with New Japan, Robinson and his tag team partner, David Finlay have once again started working in the United States.

The partnership between AEW and NJPW has opened up another potential match between Moxley and Robinson. Because Robinson is still contracted to New Japan, he has every reason to challenge for the belt he once held.

At Wrestle Kingdom 15, Robinson was initially set to face KENTA for the Rights To Challenge briefcase, but an injury forced NJPW to replace the former with Satoshi Kojima. As a result, Robinson is technically owed a shot at the title.