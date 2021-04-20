MLW lands television deal with Vice TV

Last week, CEO Court Bauer teased that MLW had agreed a television deal. Tonight on the MLW YouTube page, the promotion made a significant announcement.

Currently, you can catch its flagship show, MLW Fusion, as well as special events on YouTube and streaming services DAZN, beIN Sports, and Fubo Sports Network.

However, MLW has announced that it will officially be on Vice TV, meaning the promotion will be on television in 2021. Aside from television, there are several ways you can watch MLW on Vice.

Fans can download the Vice TV app on Android or iOS, as well as logging into vicetv.com. Lastly, Vice TV is also planning to have an app on all gaming consoles.

The video package on YouTube stated:

"Coming this spring. The best-kept secret is no longer a secret. MLW is coming to Vice TV."

The package aired several highlights showcasing talents such as Richard Holliday, Jacob Fatu, Russ, Marshell Von Erich, Tom Lawlor, and Dominick Garrini.

Details on MLW's move to Vice TV

Vice is already well known for airing Dark Side of The Ring, and adding MLW Fusion to their network will be a fantastic addition. MLW is currently on three different streaming services, not including airing Fusion on its YouTube channel.

The only details known at this time are that MLW will start airing on Vice TV this spring. CEO Court Bauer will be on Busted Open Radio tomorrow, according to David LaGreca.

This Spring @MLW is coming to @VICE . Awesome news. Congratulations @courtbauer . Court will join us tomorrow on @BustedOpenRadio — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) April 20, 2021

Bauer founded the company in 2002 and became prominent in 2017, with MLW being on the road to success ever since. Make sure to tune into Sportskeeda for all of your MLW news.