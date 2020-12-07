NJPW announces BOSJ and World Tag League finals: Hiromu Takahashi, Bullet Club to main event

In the aftermath of an incredible final day of tournament action, NJPW has revealed the match card for the Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League finals.

The BOSJ 2020 final will be headlined by former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and the ever-impressive underdog, El Desperado. Meanwhile, the World Tag League final will feature Guerillas of Destiny against former WTL winners, FinJuice.

The full card is set for Nippon Budokan Friday December 11!#njbosj FINAL: Hiromu Takahashi vs El Desperado!#njwtl FINAL: Guerrillas of Destiny vs FinJuice!



Wato & Ibushi vs Naito & BUSHI!



Okada, Ospreay back in action!



The rest of the match card for the evening also features several members of Bullet Club, Los Ingobernables de Japon, and the in-ring return of Kazuchika Okada, as well.

Here is the full match card for the BOSJ and WTL 2020 final:

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado- Best of the Super Juniors 27 finals

David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa- World Tag League 2020 finals

Kota Ibushi and Master Wato vs. Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI (Los Ingobernables de Japon)

(Los Ingobernables de Japon) Shingo Takagi and SANADA vs. (Bullet Club) EVIL and Yujiro Takahashi

Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Toa Henare vs. (The Empire) Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and Great-O-Khan

(CHAOS) Toru Yano, SHO, and Robbie Eagles vs. (Bullet Club) Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens, and Taiji Ishimori

When are the BOSJ and WTL finals scheduled for?

NJPW is set to host the Best of Super Juniors and World Tag League finals on the 11th of December, 2020, and the card is set for Nippon Budokan. While the two finals are set to be the main attraction of the card, the rest of the evening could shape up next year's Wrestle Kingdom 15 in a major way.

A few notable absentees from the card are reigning IWGP Tag Team Champions, Dangerous Tekkers. The duo of Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi will miss out on the evening, however, will keep a close look on the co-main event. Whereas, there is still no sign of IWGP US Champion, Jon Moxley heading into 2021.