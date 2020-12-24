NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2 card finalized

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 will be the biggest event of the year for the top promotion in Japan. This two-night event on January 4th and 5th will feature the best performers for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The card for Night 2 has been finalized with a six-match card. The show will be filled with title matches and bouts between bitter rivals.

The card was officially posted on the NJPW Global Twitter page, New Japan Pro-Wrestling's official account on the site. These matches have been all but confirmed for a few weeks, but NJPW just made them official.

The full cards are now FINAL for Wrestle Kingdom 15!



Night 2:

Jay White vs Naito or Ibushi!

Ishimori vs Hiromu or ELP!

EVIL vs SANADA!

Cobb vs Shingo!

Wato/Taguchi vs Desperado/Kanemaru!
KOPW2021 Four Way Match!

In the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night 2, "Switchblade" Jay White will get his shot at the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. The winner of Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi on Night 1 will face White for the titles on Night 2. As a result, "Switchblade" could have a distinct advantage, as his opponent will likely be recovering from a hard-hitting match.

The semi main event will also be decided by the results of Night 1. The winner of Hiromu Takahashi's match with El Phantasmo will face Taiji Ishimori for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. EVIL will face SANADA in a grudge match. Plus, Shingo Takagi will battle Jeff Cobb, and El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru will defend the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship.

NJPW announces their achievements in event safety at Wrestle Kingdom 15 press conference

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15

At the Wrestle Kingdom 15 press conference, NJPW Chairman Naoki Sugabayashi discussed the company's success in holding events with live fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. He described how their shows have drawn over 100,000 people, but these events haven't resulted in any positive COVID-19 cases.

78 events, 100,000 fans, zero cases.



78 events, 100,000 fans, zero cases.

NJPW continues its spotless safety record thanks to COVID policies: Sugabayashi

NJPW will look to continue their impressive safety results in 2021 with the two-night Wrestle Kingdom 15 events in the Tokyo Dome on January 4th and 5th.