NJPW announces matches for Wrestle Kingdom 15 including Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jeff Cobb, and more

In the aftermath of the NJPW Best of the Super Juniors, World Tag League, and Super J-Cup, New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced several other matches for Wrestle Kingdom 15.

The new matches added to the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 15 include Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great O-Khan, BOSJ winner Hiromu Takahashi vs. Super J-Cup winner El Phantasmo, and Dangerous Tekkers vs. Guerillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

Other matches added to Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 15 include SANADA vs. EVIL in a Special Singles Match. Whereas, another Los Ingobernables de Japon member in Shingo Takagi will be defending his NEVER Openweight Championship against Jeff Cobb.

Here is the updated line-up for Wrestle Kingdom 15:

Night 1

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match)

Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Great-O-Khan (Special Single Match)

Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny (IWGP Tag Team Championship Match)

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo

Night 2

Jay White vs. the winner of Kota Ibushi and Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championship Match)

SANADA vs. EVIL

Shingo Takagi vs. Jeff Cobb (NEVER Openweight Championship Match)

Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. winner of El Phantasmo and Hiromu Takahashi (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match)

When is Wrestle Kingdom 15?

Wrestle Kingdom 15 is expected to take place on the 4th and 5th of January. The first night will be headlined by Tetsuya Naito and Kota Ibushi and the winner of that match will face Jay White on Night 2.

As things stand though, several other matches are expected to be added to Wrestle Kingdom 15. It will be interesting to see which team gets a shot at the Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, as well as potentially an update on the status of reigning IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley. While KENTA has been guaranteed a shot at the US Title at WK 15, there have been no signs of Moxley in Japan. The upcoming Road to Tokyo Dome shows will clarify the matches that will further be added to Wrestle Kingdom 15.